Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games, Yacht Club Games | Tagged: Shovel Knight, UNO

UNO Has Added a New Shovel Knight Cosmetic Pack

UNO has a brand-new cosmetic pack available for Shovel Knight fans, letting you transform the deck and your surroundings to fit the game.

Article Summary UNO has launched a new Shovel Knight cosmetic pack, bringing themed cards, a custom board, music, and avatars.

The UNO Shovel Knight pack is purely cosmetic, adding stylish crossover flair without changing gameplay or rules.

Players can grab the UNO Shovel Knight cosmetic pack now on all platforms, with the DLC currently priced at $4.

UNO also offers 2v2, house rules, Twitch chat features, weekly DLC trials, and MyDesign customization options.

Ubisoft has partnered up with Yacht Club Games to make a new cosmetic pack centered around Shovel Knight! This is exactly what it sounds like: new card designs and a special board created to reflect the game, many of its characters, and a bit of added fun with a special crossover. You don't get any special perks for having it, it's just something fun to host a game with. We have more info about the pack here, as it's currently on sale on every platform for $4.

Shovel Knight Comes To Reverse UNO You!

UNO's newest cosmetic crossover with Shovel Knight is here! With the pack equipped, you can mix and match your favorite heroes from the iconic 8-bit side scroller as you UNO Reverse and Draw 4 your way to victory. This pack is purely cosmetic and does not affect gameplay.

One game board: a 3D pixel art scene where players gather around a warm campfire in the woods

One card deck, featuring 16 unique designs, each showcasing fan-favorite faces from the Shovel Knight universe

One chiptune music track of Shovel Knight's beloved theme song

Four avatars of iconic characters

One avatar frame

One shiny Action/Wild Card visual effect

One stylized UNO call to match the mood

About UNO

UNO turns the iconic card game into a vibrant, customizable experience. Match cards by color, number, or symbol, play action cards to spice things up, and race against others to empty your hand first. Don't forget to shout "UNO!" when you're down to your last card! It's the UNO you love, now with new ways to play and connect. Team up in 2v2, or battle it out in free-for-all matches, either online or on the couch. Combine House Rules like Jump-In and Stacking or 7-0 swaps to create your perfect kind of chaos. For even more variety, expand your game with exciting DLCs, each bringing fresh mechanics and a unique twist to the card game!

With MyDesign, you can personalize every part of your UNO experience. Unlock colorful boards, card decks, music, avatars, and more with your coins, and start creating your own game space! Every week during Happy Hour, a different DLC is free to try. Explore fresh gameplay, wild rules, and themed decks available for a limited time! Don't forget to join the UNO community on Twitch! Streamers can turn on Chat Chaos mode, letting viewers vote and influence the match in real time. A Twitch extension is also available for even more ways to interact!

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