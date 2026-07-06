Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Mattel163, UNO, UNO Wonder

UNO Wonder Releases New Teams Mode For Summer

UNO Wonder has added some new content to get more of your friends into the game for the Summer with the UNO Teams update.

Mattel163 has released a new update for their mobile title UNO Wonder, as players can now team up for the summer with the new UNO Teams mode. The latest update, which is out now for iOS and Android, adds several new options to let you and up to four friends get together to play in various team modes, as you can tag-team a victory for the next few months. We have the finer details here, as this will last in the game throughout the Summer.

Team Up For Summer Fun With UNO Wonder's New Update

Inspired by Mattel's UNO Teams gameplay, UNO Wonder reimagines the experience with fresh twists designed specifically for mobile players.

A New Battlefield Arena: Matches take place in a brand-new red-versus-blue battlefield featuring the exclusive UNO Teams deck, designed for fast team-based action.

Matches take place in a brand-new red-versus-blue battlefield featuring the exclusive UNO Teams deck, designed for fast team-based action. Exclusive Team Cards: Two signature Wild Cards can instantly change the momentum of a match. Wild Team Play allows a player to choose a color and pass the turn directly to their teammate; if the teammate cannot play, the player must draw two cards. Wild Team Draw Four makes the next player draw two cards and skip their turn, while their teammate also draws two cards, and the player who played the card then sets the next color.

Two signature Wild Cards can instantly change the momentum of a match. Wild Team Play allows a player to choose a color and pass the turn directly to their teammate; if the teammate cannot play, the player must draw two cards. Wild Team Draw Four makes the next player draw two cards and skip their turn, while their teammate also draws two cards, and the player who played the card then sets the next color. Win Together: Victory belongs to the team. Both teammates must play all of their cards to win, encouraging strategic teamwork throughout every match.

Victory belongs to the team. Both teammates must play all of their cards to win, encouraging strategic teamwork throughout every match. Play Your Way: True to UNO Wonder's flexible and on-the-go design, UNO Teams Mode adapts to different play styles. Players can enjoy dedicated UNO Teams levels in Journey at their own pace, playable online or offline without the pressure of live competition, or invite teammates into Friends Room for fast-paced 2v2 battles, delivering a quick social experience perfect for summer hangouts with friends near and far.

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