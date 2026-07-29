Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: UniVersus, UVS Games

UVS Games Unveils 2027 UniVersus Roadmap With Multiple IPs

UVS Games revealed their plans for the game UniVersus with a 2027 Roadmap featuring several IPs, as SEGA leads the charge.

Article Summary UVS Games has unveiled the 2027 UniVersus roadmap, spotlighting major new crossover sets and Challenger Series plans.

Persona 5 Royal and Warhammer 40,000 lead the 2027 UniVersus lineup, with booster packs, starter decks, and more.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Critical Role, Hellboy, and Invincible expand the UniVersus roster with fan-favorite worlds.

UVS Games calls 2027 one of its most ambitious UniVersus years yet, driven by long-awaited partnerships and growth.

UVS Games has revealed their plans for UniVerses heading into 2027, laying out a new roadmap for everyone with some awesome additions. SEGA and Atlus lead the charge with a new Persona 5 Royal set, as well as a new Warhammer 40,000 set. We also got a glimpse of cards from Critical Role, Hellboy, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and Incincible! We have the finer details from the team below, along with a quote, as we wait to see when these will all hit the market.

UniVersus Dives Deeper Into The IP Library in 2027

Revealed through a new roadmap trailer, the 2027 lineup includes some of the most requested and recognizable franchises to ever join UniVersus, spanning anime, comics, and tabletop gaming. Warhammer 40,000 joins UniVersus as part of the franchise's 40th anniversary celebration. The product lineup will include a Booster Set, 2-Player Starter Deck, and more, bringing the battles of the 41st Millennium to the UniVersus card game.

The roadmap also includes the arrival of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Challenger Series releases based on Golden Wind and Stone Ocean, the debut of Persona 5 Royal through two Challenger Series releases, and a new Critical Role Booster Set centered on Bells Hells from Campaign 3. Additional releases include two Challenger Series products based on Mike Mignola's Hellboy universe and a full Booster Set inspired by Robert Kirkman's Invincible comic series. The 2027 roadmap continues UniVersus' tradition of bringing together beloved franchises from across entertainment while expanding the game's ever-growing roster of characters and worlds.

"2027 represents one of the most ambitious years we've ever planned for UniVersus," said Zoe McNamara, VP of Product & Creative at UVS Games. "From longtime fan requests to partnerships we've been excited to pursue for years, this roadmap reflects our commitment to bringing incredible worlds and characters to the table. We're building for the long term, and players will see even more of that in the months ahead."

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