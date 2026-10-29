Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Death of Songs, Vaesen

Vaesen Announces Death of Songs Campaign, Up for Pre-Order

Vaesen has revealed the new Death of Songs campaign, continuing the story introduced in The Dance of Dreams; it's now up for pre-order with a planned Q1 2027 release.

Article Summary Free League announces Vaesen: Death of Songs, a new Halloween campaign now up for pre-order ahead of Q1 2027.

The Vaesen campaign continues The Dance of Dreams, with Nils Hintze returning to expand the Society’s story.

Death of Songs sends Vaesen players from Upsala across northern Europe to unravel a deep supernatural conspiracy.

Vaesen: Death of Songs includes four mysteries, campaign play in Upsala, and art by Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus.

Free League Publishing has revealed a new horror-influenced campaign coming to Vaesen, as Death of Songs is up for pre-order. This particular story will take players beyond the area of Upsala and across northern Europe, as you'll work together to uncover a supernatural mystery in the form of a conspiracy that has been rooted in their society's long history. According to the team, this campaign will continue the story introduced in The Dance of Dreams, which was penned by original Vaesen lead writer Nils Hintze and features new illustrations by Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus.

We have the finer details about the campaign below, as it's currently on their website for about $42, set to be released sometime in Q1 2027. Those who order it will be granted immediate PDF access when it's released ahead of the physical book being shipped.

Vaesen Takes Players To a New Realm of Horror With Death of Songs

Byssan lull, boil the full kettle. Three wanderers are coming down the road. The first one is limping, the second one is blind, the third one doesn't say anything.

Death of Songs is an epic campaign for Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying which, in this mythical fairy tale version of the 19th century, can shape the fate of both vaesen and humans across northern Europe. The story begins in Upsala and lets the player characters travel across the continent to uncover a conspiracy with roots in the history of the Society itself.

Death of Songs is written by Nils Hintze, lead writer of the Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying core rulebook and continues the story introduced in the introductory mystery The Dance of Dreams. Illustrated by the award-winning Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus, Death of Songs includes four thrilling mysteries to play and an extensive chapter for campaign play in Upsala.

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