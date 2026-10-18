Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Shows Off Latest Agent Hush Arriving October 27

Valorant has revealed the latest agent coming to the game: a new telekinetic Duelist named Hush will arrive on October 27.

Article Summary Valorant reveals Hush, a telekinetic Duelist from China, launching October 27 in Act VI for 2026.

Hush’s kit lets players redirect utility midair, creating tricky angles, surprise flashes, and forced displacement.

Abilities like Flow and Suspension add mobility and crowd control, giving Hush precision-driven chaos in fights.

Riot says Hush was built around control and creativity, rewarding smart timing, positioning, and inventive plays.

Riot Games took time to show off the latest agent on the way to Valorant during the Champions Shanghai Grand Finals, as we got a good look at Hush. This time, we're getting a character with telekinesis, as the newest Duelist comes in with an array of abilities that will force players to check every corner, even the ones they just came from, as there's real potential here for some unbridled, pre-planned chaos. Especially with her Displacement and Flashbulb abilities. We have notes from the devs on her abilities and her character creation below, as she'll be added to the game in Act VI for 2026 on October 27.

Check Every Corner As Hush Could Be Anywhere in Valorant

Chinese operative Hush uses her telekinesis to close the most classified cases. Fighting with precision and finesse, she redirects her combat utility in midair to disrupt and displace the enemy team before suspending them helplessly for the killing blow.

Telekinesis (Passive): Hush can pick up weapons, the Spike, and INTERACT with switches from an increased range.

Displacement: EQUIP Displacement. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to prepare it instead. REACTIVATE to direct it towards your crosshair. Explodes on any surface or after a delay, pulling all players towards the center and concussing them if they collide with any surface or another player. Resets every two kills.

Flashbulb: EQUIP Flashbulb. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to prepare it instead. REACTIVATE to direct it towards your crosshair. Explodes on any surface or after a delay, flashing all players looking at it.

Flow: INSTANTLY create an anchor. If Hush is in the air, briefly levitate in place. After a delay, propel towards it.

Suspension: INSTANTLY prepare Suspension. FIRE to send it forward, steering with your crosshair. REACTIVATE or press FIRE again to detonate, levitating all players.

Hush is our first Agent released since the launch of the new Agent Mastery system. Check out her reward track in-game for the full list of unlocks.

The Developers Discuss Hush's Creation

With Hush, we wanted to explore what a Duelist could look like with precision and control at the center of her gameplay. Telekinesis gave us a really interesting space to play in because it's not just about raw power, it's about how you manipulate the things around you. We wanted Hush to feel like she's always one step ahead, using her abilities to create openings, disrupt enemies, and set herself up to take advantage.

A lot of the inspiration came from asking what telekinesis could actually mean mechanically in Valorant. We kept coming back to the idea that Hush shouldn't just throw utility, she should be able to manipulate it. That led us to abilities like Displacement and Flashbulb, where you can redirect them in midair, as well as Flow, which turns that same telekinetic control inward and lets Hush manipulate her own movement. Together, those mechanics give players a lot of room to get creative with angles, timing, and positioning.

One of the biggest things is how much control you still have after committing to an ability. With Hush, throwing a piece of utility isn't necessarily the end of the decision. You can redirect it and adjust based on what's happening around you. That opens up a lot of possibilities, and we expect different players to find very different ways to approach the same situation. Add her mobility on top of that, and there's a lot of room to make Hush feel like your own.

We're really excited to see what players do once they get comfortable redirecting her utility. We have the uses we designed and tested for, but Valorant players are very good at finding angles and interactions we never expected. I think there'll be a progression from learning what her abilities do to really understanding how you can manipulate their paths, combine them with your movement, and start pulling off plays that only work because you saw an opportunity someone else didn't.

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