Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Revive The Spark, Vampire the Masquerade

Vampire: The Masquerade — Oaths & Ashes Officially Out November 10

Vampire: The Masquerade — Oaths & Ashes has been given an official release date as the Berlin-based vampire tale arrives on November 10

Article Summary Vampire: The Masquerade — Oaths & Ashes launches November 10, bringing its present-night Berlin story to players soon.

Follow Alice, a Ventrue operative, and Lenz, a Thinblood alchemist, as rival agendas force a fragile alliance.

Navigate a fractured Berlin with no Prince, where vampire factions battle for control across a living political map.

Use Disciplines, alchemy, and branching dialogue choices to influence factions, unlock paths, and shape survival.

Developer and publisher Revive The Spark confirmed that Vampire: The Masquerade — Oaths & Ashes has an official release date of November 10. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new story title that's set in a fractured present-night Berlin without a Prince. You'll follow the journey of two vampires from opposite ends of the city's social hierarchy, as Alice Lytelton is an ambitious Ventrue operative, while Lenz is a Thinblood alchemist. You can check out more details and the trailer here, as the game will be out in about two weeks.

Navigate a Dark Berlin in Vampire: The Masquerade — Oaths & Ashes

Beneath the city's gleaming façade, the clashing vampire factions have carved Berlin into a chessboard of blood and influence. The balance of power needs to be disrupted if the old order enforced by the Ivory Tower is to prevail. And you are the disruption. Sent by her Camarilla masters, Alice must navigate the intricacies of the politics at play to destabilize the region and sow discord, ensuring no one faction claims ultimate dominion. As she sinks her teeth deeper into the city, she encounters Lenz, who is scraping by on the fringes of the undead society. Their destinies intertwine, forcing a precarious alliance. Now, they must choose: cooperate or betray one another to survive the perilous nights ahead.

Alice's efforts to destabilise the city's factions are directly reflected on a living map of Berlin. This landscape is a shifting web of contested territories, where each political maneuver brings a district closer to or further from her grasp. To achieve the task set by her masters, she must strategically influence and command the mortals and Kindred she encounters, utilizing Disciplines, the supernatural gifts of the undead.

Meanwhile, Lenz survives by other means. Lacking Alice's superior Disciplines, he turns to his Alchemical knowledge to level the playing field. He crafts varied formulae through a hands-on Alchemy System that grant him new abilities and open conversation paths that would otherwise be closed to a Thinblood. Every conversation is a battleground. Dialogue unfolds through a branching system of choices that shape relationships, reveal secrets, and open doors or slam them shut permanently. Alice's Disciplines and Lenz's Alchemical arsenal can be brought to bear at key moments, unlocking options unavailable to the unprepared and tilting the odds in your favor.

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