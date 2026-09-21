Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: vanna white, Wheel of Fortune, Words with Friends

Vanna White Drops Into Words With Friends' Wheel of Fortune Collab

Words With Friends teams with Wheel of Fortune for a new collaboration, with Vanna White appearing in-game for a special event.

Article Summary Words With Friends teams with Wheel of Fortune for a new crossover event featuring Vanna White and live puzzle play.

Players can solve Wheel of Fortune-style boards in the app as letters are revealed during the TV broadcast each night.

Wheel of Fortune Week adds Words With Friends crossword puzzles to the show with DL and TL bonus spaces in play.

Solving phrases in Classic matches unlocks limited-time rewards, including a special Wheel of Fortune tile style.

Zynga has launched a new collaboration event for Words With Friends, with Vanna White dropping into the game for the Wheel of Fortune event. Starting today, you can now solve Wheel of Fortune-style puzzle boards in the game as the letters are revealed live during the on-air show. (Which means yes, you will need to watch Wheel of Fortune to play the game.) What's more, Words With Friends superfan Vanna White will appear in the game as part of special content that bridges the TV experience with gameplay. More details can be found below from the team.

Words With Friends Brings Vanna White From Wheel of Fortune To The Game

Starting today, fans can buy a vowel across both screens as Words With Friends makes its Wheel of Fortune debut. Known as the all-in-one word game destination, Words With Friends has brought millions of players together through a shared love of words, from classic head-to-head matches with friends to solo games and daily challenges. Currently airing its 44th season in syndication and streaming on Peacock, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ in the US and on Crave in Canada, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful and beloved game shows in television history. Now, the two-word icons are coming together on the same board and giving fans new ways to play, whether they're watching from the couch or making their next move in-game.

Words With Friends Week on Wheel of Fortune (Sept 21-25): Each night during the integration will feature a Words with Friends puzzle using the crossword puzzle category. During the round, the puzzleboard will be stylized to resemble the Words With Friends game board, with random spaces featuring a DL (Double Letter) or TL (Triple Letter) icon. When a contestant correctly calls a consonant that is placed on one of those spaces, the value of the wedge they landed on will be doubled or tripled accordingly.

Each night during the integration will feature a Words with Friends puzzle using the crossword puzzle category. During the round, the puzzleboard will be stylized to resemble the Words With Friends game board, with random spaces featuring a DL (Double Letter) or TL (Triple Letter) icon. When a contestant correctly calls a consonant that is placed on one of those spaces, the value of the wedge they landed on will be doubled or tripled accordingly. In-Game Event: Words With Friends players can channel their inner contestant as letters are revealed on a Wheel of Fortune-style puzzle board right inside the app. Play words in a Classic match, uncover a hidden phrase one letter at a time, and solve it to win limited-edition in-game rewards – like a Wheel of Fortune tile style available only for six months.

Words With Friends players can channel their inner contestant as letters are revealed on a Wheel of Fortune-style puzzle board right inside the app. Play words in a Classic match, uncover a hidden phrase one letter at a time, and solve it to win limited-edition in-game rewards – like a Wheel of Fortune tile style available only for six months. Vanna White Joins the Fun: Long-time Wheel of Fortune co-host and Words With Friends player Vanna White brings the crossover to life with new promotional videos celebrating the partnership and putting her own word-game skills to the test.

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