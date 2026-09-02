Posted in: EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fenris Creations

A Real Cow Played EVE Online… For Some Reason

Fenris Creations held a special livestream this morning where a real-life cow played EVE Online for four hours on a farm in Iceland, streamed on Twitch.

Article Summary EVE Online staged a bizarre Twitch event as a real cow, Valva, “played” for four hours from a farm in Iceland.

Using custom giant cow-proof buttons, FC CapitalCowPilot helped pilot a Rorqual and lead a mining fleet.

The stream tied into EVE Online: Cradle of War, pitching Valva as a new developer tackling Epic Arcs and fleet command.

Viewers could watch the full Twitch stream and earn Twitch Drops, including an Orca SKIN and a commemorative badge.

Fenris Creations held a special livestream early this morning in which they had a real-life cow play EVE Online… for reasons we can't really fathom at the moment, but it's still interesting to watch. The event took place on Twitch, live from a farm in Iceland, where FC CapitalCowPilot helped pilot a Rorqual. How, you may ask? They used custom-made, giant, cow-proof buttons, which were spread across her outdoor space for her to step on and navigate the ship, as well as give orders as needed. The event is over, but you can watch teh entire four-hour stream as it marks the furst bovine-led operation in the game.

EVE Online Heads To The Fields For Cradle of War: Udder Chaos

Since Cradle of War launched earlier this summer, we've loved seeing what capsuleers have been getting up to. Mining fleets have pushed the objectives of New Eden's empires, achievement hunters have raced to tick off every last challenge, and destructive battles have erupted across lowsec, nullsec, and wormhole space. Through it all, veteran capsuleers have been welcoming fresh pilots arriving through Exordium. Speaking of new players, all this talk of Cradle of War has caught the attention of one particularly interested party.

Meet Valva, our newest developer. She's been chewing her way through the new Epic Arcs, and now she reckons she's ready for the next step: leading her very first mining fleet. It's a bold move for a rookie FC, but she's no coward. Twitch Drops will be active during the stream where you can score the Orca Nautgripur Industrial Input SKIN! On top of that, watch the stream for at least 30 minutes to earn a commemorative Twitch badge to prove that you were there when FC CapitalCowPilot took control of a fleet! This might be your only chance to take orders from a cow in New Eden. Then again, capsuleers have followed stranger FCs…

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