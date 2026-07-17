Posted in: Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Game of Thrones: War For Westeros, PlaySide

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Provides New Dev Update

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has dropped a new developer blog in which they reveal how things are going on multiple systems.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: War for Westeros shares a new dev update, detailing progress on factions, heroes, and core systems.

House Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, and the Army of the Dead each bring heroes that level up and shift battles.

Combat in Game of Thrones: War for Westeros emphasizes responsive squads, impactful clashes, and unit counters.

New map details include Ashemark, a 1v1 Westerlands battlefield built for flanks, defense, and map control.

PlaySide and WB Games have revealed a brand-new developer update for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, as the game is still not coming out until 2027. The blog covers a few different topics, as they give some details on the progress of a few different features, including info on factions, heroes, combat mechanics, unit behavior, and more. We have the bulk of the update for you here, as you can read the complete details on the game's website.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Dives Into Latest Developments

Factions & Heroes

In War for Westeros, you can lead House Stark, House Lannister, House Targaryen, or even the Night King's Army of the Dead, to lay claim to the Iron Throne. Each House features iconic heroes who have the ability to turn the tide of battle, with the capacity to level up, unlock new abilities, and bolster their surrounding armies. Effective management of them is key to continued success in skirmishes.

Combat & Units

We are placing a massive emphasis on responsiveness, unit behavior, and physical impact in War for Westeros. Ensuring that unit pathing and engagement feels exactly right requires extensive, iterative work, but it is important to ensure that players immediately feel the weight of their actions on the battlefield. Instead of just managing individual soldiers, you will command full squads that react dynamically to your orders. W e also intend for the battlefield to feel visceral, with significant development time spent on feedback and impact for unit interactions.

Tactical counter-play can be crucial to winning an engagement. For example, if you see enemy cavalry charging your lines, amassing basic infantry will not save you. You will instead need to check your opponent's composition and deploy a unit with the specific anti-cavalry role (like a light infantry spearman squad) to completely shut down their momentum.

Maps

Skirmish battles will take you across the regions of Westeros, from iconic locations like King's Landing and The Wall, to battlefields inspired by the many kingdoms, castles, and contested lands within the continent. Each map is being built to offer its own visual identity, terrain layout, and strategic challenges, while supporting the large-scale army movement and territory control at the heart of Skirmish. One of the maps currently in development is Ashemark, located in the Westerlands. As one of the locations caught in Robb Stark's campaign through the Westerlands during the War of the Five Kings, Ashemark offers a battlefield with strong ties to the conflict between Stark and Lannister forces.

Designed as a focused 1v1 battlefield, Ashemark features two open lanes with defensible positions that create clear opportunities to pressure, hold, flank, and counterattack. It is also a strong example of how we are approaching visual fidelity across our maps, with environments designed to feel grounded in Westeros while still giving players readable spaces for army movement and combat. Across each battlefield, you will need to make decisions about where to push, where to hold, and how to use the terrain to your advantage. We will have more to share on exactly how map control works in a future gameplay reveal.

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