Gundam Evolution Launches Season Four With Six-Month Anniversary Bandai Namco has officially launched Season Four of Gundam Evolution, and with it comes more big time battles with characters you know.

Bandai Namco has launched the latest season of Gundam Evolution with a nod to the game's Six-Month Anniversary as well. This season is called Ballista, as the team has created a variety of new content and gameplay updates that you can experience as yourself or with a team. They have also used this season to expand on PC and consoles in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, with PC-only expansions in Australia and New Zealand. Players in these regions will be able to play the latest content right now.

We had a chance recently to play some of the new content for Season 4 as we took on other players in 6-v-6 battles, as we got to select from what was basically a walk down memory lane of Gundam's past from multiple franchises to choose our characters. You're not getting a complete roster of every character ever created, but you'll certainly have your choice in era and style that you're looking for. We played a lot of the round utilizing both sniper and tank builds to take players on in mixed modes with the king of the hill and base attack combined into a single mode, which pushed both sides to their limits as you had to conquer a section before moving on to destroy a base. If you're looking for group combat that is just ridiculous and fun, this is a pretty good season to experience it. We have more info on the season below as it is out now.

"Ballista introduces the Gundam Dynames mobile suit, an agile sniper unit equipped with various short and long-range attack options that are highly adaptable in the heat of combat. The update also adds Headquarters Mode, where teams of players fight to occupy or protect zones housing a powerful core that can be destroyed. Teams earn points by defending or attacking the core, with the first team who earns five points winning the match."