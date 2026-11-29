Posted in: Movies, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games | Tagged: Jesper Kyd, Tumbbad 2

Jesper Kyd Officially Announced As Tumbbad 2 Composer

Tumbbad 2 officially named its composer as Jesper Kyd (Assassin's Creed, Borderlands) returns to set the tone for the sequel

Article Summary Tumbbad 2 has officially signed Jesper Kyd as composer, bringing back the original film's distinctive sound.

Jesper Kyd is known for Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Borderlands, alongside his score for 2018's Tumbbad.

Kyd says he's returning to explore Tumbbad's world again with director Adesh Prasad and producer-star Sohum Shah.

Sohum Shah and Adesh Prasad say Jesper Kyd's music was key to Tumbbad, with Tumbbad 2 set for December 3, 2027.

Sohum Shah Films and PEN Studios announced this week that they have officially signed Jesper Kyd on to compose the film's soundtrack. Kyd has been known primarily for his video game soundtracks, including those for Assassin's Creed, Hitman, and Borderlands. But Kyd also composed the original score for the 2018 film, setting the tone for its grim, distinctive atmosphere. We have a few quotes from those involved in the announcement below, as we now wait to hear what Kyd will bring to the sequel, slated for release on December 3, 2027.

Tumbbad 2 Gains Jesper Kyd As Its Composer

"I'm very excited to be returning to score Tumbbad 2 and teaming up with director Adesh Prasad and actor-producer Sohum Shah for another ambitious journey into the world of Tumbbad. Adesh was the one who first approached me for Tumbbad, and I remember watching an early version of the film and thinking it was one of the coolest worlds I had ever seen. I'm thrilled to be returning to this world and exploring it further through music," said Kyd.

"The music of Tumbbad was as much a part of its identity as its visual world. Jesper brought a very distinctive sound to the film, one that elevated its atmosphere and storytelling," said producer Sohum Shah. "Having him return for Tumbbad 2 was important to us because we wanted to retain that creative connection while taking the world forward. I'm delighted to welcome him back, and excited for audiences to experience what we are creating together this time."

"Jesper's music was an integral part of creating the world of Tumbbad," said director Adesh Prasad. "Right from the beginning, I knew that the film needed a very distinct sonic identity, something that could capture its mystery, scale, and unsettling atmosphere. Jesper understood that vision beautifully and brought a completely unique musical language to the film. Having him return for Tumbbad 2 is incredibly exciting because we share a creative understanding of this world, and I look forward to taking that collaboration further and exploring new dimensions of its soundscape."

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