Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Drops Path to Doomsday Info at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Marvel Rivals revealed a little more about the new Path to Doomsday - Avengers: Age of Ultron event as the Avengers must stand together.

Article Summary Marvel Rivals revealed Path to Doomsday: Avengers: Age of Ultron, a new PvE mode launching July 30.

Players battle Ultron’s army through Avengers Tower and Ultron’s Data Space in a movie-inspired story event.

Marvel Rivals also teased more Path to Doomsday game modes and events arriving in December with Avengers: Doomsday.

SDCC 2026 news included Luna Snow’s new remix track plus Marvel Rivals merch from Mattel, Funko, and Hot Toys.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Marvel Games and NetEase Games revealed more details on the first Path to Doomsday event, as Ultron becomes a new problem for The Avengers. Taking cues from the films with their own spin on things, Ultron has come to extermintae the team, and everyone will need to come together to fend them off. As well as several new items being added in the game and IRL with some new toys. We have all the details revealed by the devs below as the content arrives on July 30.

Marvel Rivals: Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Rivals continues to roll out special events and new game modes inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers movies, from Marvel Studios' The Avengers to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. The brand-new game mode, Path to Doomsday – Avengers: Age of Ultron, will be a PvE mode launching on July 30 that will seamlessly integrate the new storyline inspired by the movie into the game. Players will use Avengers Super Heroes to battle against Ultron's army, fighting through Avengers Tower and Ultron's Data Space. Then, in December, to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Rivals will unveil exciting new game modes and events.

New Track Release

The new single "Flight Mode (Van Dyne Remix)" puts a fresh spin on "Flight Mode" (feat. LUNA), originally performed by LUNA (Park Sun-Young), of K-pop girl group f(x), as fan-favorite Marvel Rivals character Luna Snow. The remix channels Luna Snow's signature blend of music, dark and light ice powers, and electrifying energy. "Flight Mode (Van Dyne Remix)" is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms. Listen to the Marvel Rivals Official Playlist here.

Disney Consumer Products

Disney Consumer Products continues the Marvel Assemble! campaign, which invites Marvel fans to assemble their friends and family to celebrate Marvel's legendary team of Super Heroes and epic storytelling. At the event, products inspired by Marvel Rivals were unveiled, including:

Jeff the Land Shark by Mattel: Jeff the Land Shark is at his cutest with this 12" collector plush. This plush also includes a download code for an in-game Jeff the Land Shark Blue Incognito Costume (subject to availability and time of purchase).

Jeff the Land Shark is at his cutest with this 12" collector plush. This plush also includes a download code for an in-game Jeff the Land Shark Blue Incognito Costume (subject to availability and time of purchase). Funko Pop!: The latest Marvel Rivals Funko POP! figures are available now on Funko.com and at select retailers. Fans can expand their Marvel Rivals POP! lineup with Jeff the Land Shark (Incognito Dolphin), Cloak, Dagger, and Deadpool.

The latest Rivals Funko POP! figures are available now on Funko.com and at select retailers. Fans can expand their Rivals POP! lineup with Jeff the Land Shark (Incognito Dolphin), Cloak, Dagger, and Deadpool. Luna Snow by Hot Toys: Hot Toys has introduced a 1/6th scale Luna Snow collectible figure from Marvel Rivals, featuring a highly detailed head sculpt with rolling eyeballs and a seamless silicone body dressed in her signature asymmetrical outfit. To capture her pop-star persona, the figure includes interchangeable hands for her iconic heart gestures, translucent music and ice ability effects, and a custom character display stand. Get a free in-game Luna Snow Mirae 2026 costume when you purchase a Special Edition Luna Snow collectible figure by Hot Toys.

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