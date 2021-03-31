Power To The People Will Have You Trying To Keep The Lights On

Indie publisher Crytivo revealed a brand new city management game on the way this year called Power To The People. Developed by Hermes Interactive, the game will have you in charge of one simple task: keeping the power on to the entire city. You will be in charge of building and maintaining a power grid for a constantly growing population, all while dealing with natural disasters, power consumption, and the occasional blackout that you'll need to solve. Will you be able to keep the lights on for the entire city no matter what? The game has no release date yet, but you can enjoy the announcement trailer below.

Build and maintain a power grid for a constantly growing population, while fighting off all kinds of disasters in this thrilling resource management experience. It's time for you to give "Power to the People"! Do you have what it takes to keep the lights on? Population is always increasing, and cities require more and more electricity in order to function as time goes by. Can you keep up with the ever growing energy demand? Remember, if there are blackouts and your customers are not satisfied, you'll be out of a job!

Do you believe in nuclear power as the solution for humankind's energy production problems? Or are you more of a renewable energy fan? Or perhaps you prefer to go old school and stick to fossil fuels? Power to the People offers you a wide array of power plant types and energy storage solutions so you can design your grid exactly how you want it, while taking advantage of the local resources and climate. Don't push your substations and power lines too hard for too long, or bad things will happen and everyone will be left in the dark… And it will be game over for you! Did you think things were hard enough as they were? Well, hold your horses, as you'll also have to face solar flares, lightning bolts, trees falling on your power lines and other disasters that will keep you on your toes. Always have a backup plan, and try to get things up and running quickly again, or otherwise customer satisfaction will plummet!