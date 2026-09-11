Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: InGame Studios, Mayhem À La Carte

Take On Food Orders and Offenders in Mayhem À La Carte

Fulfill timely orders while taking on armed offenders in the new co-op cooking first-person shooter game, Mayhem À La Carte

Article Summary Mayhem À La Carte is a four-player co-op cooking FPS from 505 Games, heading to Steam Early Access in 2027.

Players must chop, fry, bake, and serve orders while battling waves of armed attackers in chaotic kitchen combat.

Food and kitchen tools double as weapons, with recipes and ingredients creating explosive, absurd ways to stop enemies.

Mayhem À La Carte features global restaurant settings, new hazards, teamwork, and proximity voice chat-driven chaos.

505 Games revealed their latest first-person shooter game on the way, as they throw a bunch of chefs some guns in Mayhem À La Carte. This game asks the question, "What if a bunch of chefs had to fill orders while taking down bad guys?" Well, now we know that in this four-player co-op cooking shooter, you'll not only need to survive against waves of enemies, but fill orders in the process of trying to survive. We have more info below as the game will come to Steam in Early Access sometime in 2027.

Order Up! Take On Orders and Offenders in Mayhem À La Carte

At first, you and your friends are working at what seems like a normal busy kitchen. Orders arrive. Potatoes need chopping. Burgers need frying. Someone should probably check the oven. Then all hell breaks loose.

Suddenly, one cook is finishing an order while another is fighting off attackers. Someone has lost control of a lobster, and half the kitchen is being destroyed. Fortunately, almost everything within reach can help. Throw cleavers, improvise with kitchen equipment, grab a weapon, or discover that today's culinary disaster might actually make a surprisingly effective explosive to keep those enemies out of the way and keep orders flowing out to hungry customers. Whatever happens, the customers are still waiting.

Cook Under Fire: Orders don't stop just because the kitchen is under attack. Chop, fry, bake, and plate meals together while enemies crash into the restaurant around you. Good teamwork means knowing who is cooking, who is serving — and who needs to put down the frying pan and pick up a shotgun.

Orders don't stop just because the kitchen is under attack. Chop, fry, bake, and plate meals together while enemies crash into the restaurant around you. Good teamwork means knowing who is cooking, who is serving — and who needs to put down the frying pan and pick up a shotgun. Turn Food Into a Weapon: Ingredients aren't just for dinner; stun, freeze, shrink, and blow up attackers using ridiculous food-based effects. Even a failed recipe can become useful when thrown at the right enemy.

Ingredients aren't just for dinner; stun, freeze, shrink, and blow up attackers using ridiculous food-based effects. Even a failed recipe can become useful when thrown at the right enemy. Embrace the Chaos: Pots boil over, ingredients roll across the floor, walls get shredded, and giant lobsters escape. Carefully organized kitchens can descend into complete disaster within seconds. Adapt, improvise, and somehow keep dinner service going.

Pots boil over, ingredients roll across the floor, walls get shredded, and giant lobsters escape. Carefully organized kitchens can descend into complete disaster within seconds. Adapt, improvise, and somehow keep dinner service going. Four Chefs, One Kitchen: Divide responsibilities, communicate, and try to operate like a professional kitchen brigade. Proximity voice chat lets players coordinate under pressure — or determine exactly which friend is responsible for the latest catastrophe.

Divide responsibilities, communicate, and try to operate like a professional kitchen brigade. Proximity voice chat lets players coordinate under pressure — or determine exactly which friend is responsible for the latest catastrophe. Restaurants Around the World: Travel between restaurants inspired by cuisines from around the world, with new recipes, environments, hazards and kitchen mechanics to master.

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