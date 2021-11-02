The Sims 4 Reveals Blooming Rooms Kit Coming Next Week

Electronic Arts revealed a new addition coming to The Sims 4 next week as players will have a chance to get the Blooming Rooms Kit. This is essentially the kit to get if you're into having a ton of plants and have become one of those people who needs a greenhouse in your home. Now you can basically turn your home into a gardner's paradise as they are giving you a ton of options in this new pack to add so many different types of flora and fauna to your character's living space. Teh kit will launch on November 9th, and you will need to pay for it, but a price tag wasn't given at the time they released this info. We have more info on this and a free update for the game down below.

A green thumb is not required in this newest kit, as Sims are inspired to bring the outdoors inside with vibrant plants that breathe new life into any space. Players can delight in a soothing atmosphere of growth all around with unexpected leafy details and natural beauty, livening up their spaces by transforming regular household items into living decor with the addition of enchanting foliage. Potted and hanging plants transform any room into a small slice of paradise, and with a plethora of verdant colors, it will feel like living in a literal greenhouse. In addition, Scenarios are now available to players as a free base game update for The Sims 4 across all platforms, offering a new way for Simmers to play and explore. Scenarios are goal-based stories within the game where a player's choice impacts the outcome – just like in real life! Today's update introduces Challenge Scenarios: Finding Love After a Breakup and Making Money; as well as a limited edition Scenario, Too Many Toddlers, which will be available beginning tomorrow through November 6th.