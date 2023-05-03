Veiled Experts To Be Released In Early Access On May 18th

Nexon has confirmed this week that they have set up a release date for Veiled Experts on Steam, as players can get it in Early Access on May 18th. Coming off several beta tests, the game will be presented in a limited fashion with all of the changes and feedback provided by testing. You can check out the latest trailer for it below as it will be coming in two week's time. No word on an official release date yet, but we're expecting it to be out by year's end.

"In Veiled Experts, players jump into the boots, sneakers, and heels of a group of multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations, and terrorists to take hold of an advanced microchip known as the Lepton System, a groundbreaking technology that threatens to throw off the world's balance of power. With a combination of ten diverse agents, each with a unique blend of skills and Lepton abilities, teams must strategize and survive through an onslaught of opposing enemy forces. Multiple game modes offer varied combat scenarios and objectives; these include Bomb Defusal (3v3 or 5v5), Team Deathmatch, and Free for All."