Videoverse Confirmed For Console Release This November

After having already been out on PC for two years, Videoverse is headed to consoles to seek a bigger audience this November

Article Summary Videoverse launches on all major consoles this November after a successful debut on PC last year.

Experience a nostalgic narrative set in early online gaming communities inspired by classic internet platforms.

Shape Emmett’s relationships and the platform’s future with choices in a personal, choice-driven adventure.

Features a 1-bit pixel art style, immersive soundtrack, and robust accessibility options for all players.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Kinmoku revealed this morning that the game Videoverse will be coming to consoles next month. The game has been on Steam since August 2023, as the narrative adventure title explores video gaming in the early days of the internet in this fictional timeline featuring the "Kinmoku Shark" gaming console. You can check out the latest trailer here as the title arrives for all three major consoles on November 14, 2025.

Videoverse

As Emmett, a young video game fan, immerse yourself in online communities filled with unexplored possibilities, explore the fandoms for the Shark's most popular RPG, Feudal Fantasy, and discover the corporate conspiracies surrounding the Kinmoku Shark itself. Find new connections, share fan art, and explore a vibrant social gaming network as your decisions shape Emmett's journey and perhaps even the ultimate fate of Videoverse itself.

Inspired by early internet platforms such as MSN Messenger, MySpace, and Nintendo's Miiverse, Videoverse transports you to an era of bygone digital spaces and its influence on some of our most cherished bonds, reinforced with its 1-bit pixel art style and immersive soundtrack from Clark Aboud (Slay the Spire, Kind Words). Your responses to the personalities across Videoverse will shape the communities over time and Videoverse's myriad narrative threads will resonate long after completion. Will you report trolls, post supportive messages for those in times of need, or choose chaos and be an online jerk?

Relive the golden age of social gaming: Be transported to the nostalgia of early '00s technology, inspired by platforms such as MSN Messenger and the Miiverse, with a resonant soundtrack by Clark Aboud.

Be transported to the nostalgia of early '00s technology, inspired by platforms such as MSN Messenger and the Miiverse, with a resonant soundtrack by Clark Aboud. A profound, emotionally resonant story: Tap into the power of connectivity found through technology, friendship, and video games. Videoverse is an unabashed celebration of the games that have brought so many people together.

Tap into the power of connectivity found through technology, friendship, and video games. Videoverse is an unabashed celebration of the games that have brought so many people together. A truly personal experience: Your choices will shape Emmett's relationships across Videoverse, and perhaps even the fate of the platform itself. Personalize your adventure further with avatar customization and themes.

Your choices will shape Emmett's relationships across Videoverse, and perhaps even the fate of the platform itself. Personalize your adventure further with avatar customization and themes. An acclaimed cast: Including Mark Takeshi Ota (Black Myth Wukong, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Live a Live) and Leader Looi (The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, Fortnite, Black Myth Wukong)

Including Mark Takeshi Ota (Black Myth Wukong, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Live a Live) and Leader Looi (The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, Fortnite, Black Myth Wukong) An adventure open to all: Accessibility features open the world of Videoverse to all, including clear fonts, closed captioning, colourblind-friendly themes, content warnings and developer tips.

