Virizon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Virizon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will teach Trainers how to defeat and catch this Legendary Pokémon during its upcoming Raid Rotation.

The final month of Adventures Abound has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the Shiny release of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the return of the Legendary Swords of Justice, new and old features coming to Mega Raids, and Mega Garchomp Raid Day. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Virizion in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Virizion counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Staravia: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave bird

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Staravia: Gust, Brave Bird

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave bird

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

