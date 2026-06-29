Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Evo Las Vegas, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Virtua Fighter Crossroads

Virtua Fighter Crossroads Drops New Bakunawa Killer Trailer

Virtua Fighter Crossroads dropped a new trailer this weekend showing off more of the Bakunawa Killer, leaving a mystery to be solved.

Article Summary SEGA and RGG Studio unveiled a new Virtua Fighter Crossroads trailer at Evo 2026, spotlighting the deadly Bakunawa Killer.

The masked fighter showcases brutal skills before a shocking encounter with Pai Chan, who unmasks him in disbelief.

Virtua Fighter Crossroads teases a mystery villain tied to decades past, sparking fan theories about his true identity.

Set in Vilasapara, Virtua Fighter Crossroads blends underground tournaments, political tension, and explorable side stories.

Over the weekend at Evo 2026 in Las Vegas, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, showing off what may be the title's big villain. The trailer shows off his fighting skills, and even sees him run into series original fighter Pai Chan, who unmasks him and cannot believe what she sees. Very few characters in the Virtua Fighter series are ever considered dead or inactive, so it has brought up the question to fans as to who it could possibly be, with Lau and Lei-Fei as the frontrunners in online discussions. Enjoy the trailer above as we wait to learn more about the fighter, with the game arriving sometime in 2027.

The Bakunawa Killer Revealed For Virtua Fighter Crossroads

"The use of firearms in this city will be punished by death." In the year 20XX, the Arma Carta ended an era of bloodshed in Vilasapara, allowing the crime syndicates operating there to establish a tenuous balance. Until now. President Bato has made Vilasapara a key part of his reelection campaign, as he positions the city's "Vila Fight Fest" as the solution to the country's economic woes. He seeks to bring the underground fighting tournament to the world stage as a national sport. His plans are probably unrelated to the recent series of attacks on martial artists by a man dubbed The Bakunawa Killer, but who can truly say?

It is at this crossroads that the fates of four strangers will intersect, causing phantoms from decades past to begin to stir… and changing the city of Vilasapara forever. Known as the "City of Martial Arts," this island city is composed of multiple distinct districts, including a walled central city, entertainment districts, and resort areas. In addition to the main storyline, players can explore various side stories and quests, each featuring unique locations tied to each narrative and highlighting the connections formed with the locals. Richly brought to life by RGG Studio, Vilasapara serves as a melting pot of hidden agendas that shape the world of this story.

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