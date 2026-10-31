Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Virtua Fighter Crossroads

Virtua Fighter Crossroads Reveals New Character Lionel Rafale

Virtua Fighter Crossroads dropped a new character trailer for Lionel Rafale, the son of Lion Rafale, in this all-new fighting title.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio released a new trailer for Virtua Fighter Crossroads, this time showing off a new character in the form of Lionel Rafale. If that name sounds familiar, it should to a degree, as the character is the son of Lion Rafale, the traveling French student who has been a part of the franchise since Virtua Fighter 2. The trailer basically shows off the character's skills and attitude issues, probably both inherited, as he shows the arrogance is slightly earned through his fighting skills. Enjoy the trailer, as we still have no confirmed launch date for the game.

Lionel Rafale Makes His Presence Known in Virtua Fighter Crossroads

"Les jeux sont faits, rien ne va plus." A mysterious young martial artist named Lionel Rafale has arrived in the city of Vilasapara. A highly skilled fighter capable of outclassing Cielo in a street fight, he is a force to be reckoned with. But what is his true reason for coming to this city?​

A city you've never seen, a story you've never heard, a totally new Virtua Fighter. Your actions-and your victories or defeats-will dramatically shape the story. A deep single-player experience, featuring immersive, narrative-driven gameplay and head-to-head combat with signature intensity. As you progress through the story, you'll brawl with large groups and enter one-on-one showdowns with highly renowned fighters.

You can also leave Vilasapara to take on opponents in head-to-head matches.

There is no law in Vilasapara aside from the pacts enforced by the crime syndicates, keeping chaos at bay — barely. When four strangers arrive at this crossroads, phantoms thought buried for twenty years begin to surface, and this fragile order begins to crack. The first of these cracks is a masked man known only as the Bakunawa Killer, who has left dozens of street brawlers maimed or worse.

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