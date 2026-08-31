Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doinksoft, Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed

Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed Officially Launches November 19th

Devolver Digital has created the parody game that never existed, as Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed will be released for Steam on November 19.

Article Summary Volvy’s Adventure: Reslimed launches on Steam November 19, turning Devolver Digital’s long-running fake game gag into reality.

Developed with Doinksoft, this revived platformer expands the joke with refreshed visuals, extra content, and a new trailer.

Guide Volvy through four revamped worlds, battle bosses, collect onions, and use his giant hand to hover, grind, and smash.

Transform into Swolvy, tackle redesigned minigames, and uncover the absurd story of warlocks, slime, and kidnapped friends.

The gag that grew up and became a real video game has a release date, as Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed is coming out on November 19. Originally just a bit by Devolver Digital during one of their Devolver Direct presentations a few years ago, the company has created a platformer that never existed (with the help of developer Doinksoft) and a "refreshed" version of the title with "even more content than before." The joke is alright, but the game actually looks pretty good. We have the finer details here and the latest trailer, as we'll see it arrive in a couple of months on PC via Steam.

Relive The Game You Never Played in Volvy's Adventure: Reslimed

Adventure across four revamped worlds full of naughty baddies and menacing boss fights while collecting delicious onions to keep Volvy at extreme levels of awesome! Whip out your big hand for whatever comes your way – from helicoptering over huge chasms and grinding radical rails to dashing through the skies and fisting your way deep underground. And just when you think you've met your match, scarf down a bundle of onions to transform into the muscular Swolvy and rage your way out of any situation. There's some sort of story, too. Basically, some warlocks released some slime, and Volvy is stopping them. Also, they kidnapped his friends.

Adventure is in Your Big Hand: Any ol' video game mascot can run, jump, and stomp their way through levels, but Volvy and his big hand take it up a notch! Use your oversized appendage to hover, grind, burrow, and smash through every enemy, obstacle, and secret passage.

Any ol' video game mascot can run, jump, and stomp their way through levels, but Volvy and his big hand take it up a notch! Use your oversized appendage to hover, grind, burrow, and smash through every enemy, obstacle, and secret passage. Reslimed and Recolored: Every pixel from the original Volvy's Adventure and its previous re-releases has been meticulously redrawn, redesigned, and splashed with dazzling color by the members of the original development team that are no longer incarcerated.

Every pixel from the original Volvy's Adventure and its previous re-releases has been meticulously redrawn, redesigned, and splashed with dazzling color by the members of the original development team that are no longer incarcerated. More New Content, Less Health Warnings: Enjoy redesigned minigames between each level that no longer encourage children to smoke cigarettes!

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