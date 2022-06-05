VR Game Pistol Whip Will Get New Update Next Week

Cloudhead Games announced this week their VR title Pistol Whip will be getting a new update which they're simply calling "Contracts". Much like previous updates and campaigns added to the game, this one will essentially throw a ton of content in your lap for you to experiment with and fight others with immediately. Which includes some new brawler weapons that are devastating and new modifiers to mess around with. The update will go live in the game on June 16th, but for the time being, here's some added info on what's all in this update.

For players who enjoyed our "2089" and "Smoke & Thunder" campaigns, every Contract is designed for maximum immersion – whether it's experiencing a Contract inside of a gritty underground sci-fi or as part of a realm of supernatural encounters. In addition to a hand-crafted selection of scenes within the assignments, each Contract is given a pre-arranged Style, which features a unique combination of weapon types and modifiers that provide endless replayability. Contracts must be completed with all scenes played back-to-back using the allocated Style. While players are allowed multiple attempts to complete a Contract, each assignment has a time limit and must be completed before the Contract expiration date and time. Once a Contract expires, players will no longer be able to attempt that Contract again.

Contracts also introduces a fresh take on leaderboards with separate boards for each type of contract, adding a whole new edge to the competition. Upon completion of all scenes required for a given contract, players will receive an emblem marked with their ranking, prominently displayed for others to see.

New Modifiers

Pistol Whip's "Styles" system lets you combine your preferred weapon type with up to five modifiers in the scene of your choice, to create a personalized unstoppable action experience! Each unique combination creates a new leaderboard, so you can challenge friends or compete solo to dominate the leaderboard for that Style. Since our Styles system launched in August 2021 alongside our Smoke & Thunder campaign, heroes have posted over 2.5 million scores across more than 100,000 unique leaderboards, with over 5,000 unique styles played every week. The Contracts update includes an additional three modifiers:

High Velocity: This modifier needs no introduction. Enemy bullets will approach at double the speed. Best of luck to you.

Low Velocity: Slow-mo fans will enjoy this new modifier where enemy bullets advance at half-speed. But don't be fooled – it's harder than it looks.

Whip Tip: Combine Bullet Hell and low or high velocity for a completely hellish experience.

Reinforced: Your armour is all that stands between you and the hail of hot lead. This modifier improves your chances of survival by doubling its strength.

New Brawler Weapons

Melee mode is officially on. The Contracts update also ushers in four new Brawler weapons in the existing Styles system, including the Tonfa, Sai, Kama and Chakram. Find them in the weapons case under "Brawler".