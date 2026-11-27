Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Soulframe, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe: Tau

Warframe: Tau Officially Confirmed For December 9 Release

Digital Extremes confirmed this week that Warframe: Tau will officially be released on December 9, along with a few more updates.

Article Summary Warframe: Tau launches December 9, bringing the ringed city of Fornax, three linked social hubs, and new mission content.

Warframe: Tau adds Racket, Mayhem, remixed mission types, new Tau damage combos, and Steel Path Hokra mini-bosses.

Kullervo Prime Access arrives with Kullervo Prime, Rauta Prime, and Vitrica Prime, with free gameplay and market options.

Warframe also gets new TennoGen cosmetics, a Dec. 10 Game Awards Caliban drop, and 2027 TennoCon ticket details.

Digital Extremes held its latest Devstream for both Warframe and Soulframe this afternoon, confirming that Warframe: Tau will be released on December 9. Essentially, they gave players the final pieces of info heading into the update about all the content on the way, along with new community events, a Game Awards Twitch drop, and Kullervo Prime access. We have the full rundown of what was talked about for Warframe: Tau below, along with the latest trailer.

Warframe: Tau Arrives on December 9

Dock on the ringed city of Fornax and discover Warframe's first interconnected social hub system full of various characters and vendors to meet. Travel seamlessly between three different hubs, either on foot in a scenic Night Walk to gather resources, or ride the Ringway Network in a car mini-game. Seek out brand-new game modes like Racket, where squads must recover stolen funds and deliver them to extorted neighborhoods, or Mayhem, and disrupt unsavory operations of the mob by literally causing destruction and mayhem. Explore four remixed versions of existing mission types, like the new vault heist version of Spy missions, across the crime-riddled city while utilizing new combinable Tau damage types. Take on new challenges with Tau's Steel Path, which introduces the hulking Hokra Brothers as mini-bosses in missions.

Solve the Mysteries of the Ringed City

Warframe Syndicates take a new form in Tau and become The Fornax Informer. Collect clues and interrogate the three sub-factions: Larynde's Dazzlers, The Haulers, and a yet-to-be-revealed group, leading to a climactic conclusion. Rank up as The Fornax Informer to solve scandals, learn more about Tau, and earn exclusive rewards.

Kullervo Prime Access

Kullervo Prime, the treacherous sinner, arrives with increased armor and energy, draped in Orokin gold and traces of Void scarring. Wield the latest in Prime weaponry with two new weapons: the Rauta Prime shotgun and the Vitrica Prime heavy blade. Kullervo Prime is available to earn for free via gameplay or unlock instantly in the Warframe Market.

TennoGen and Heirloom Cosmetics

Try on the latest community-created TennoGen Tau cosmetic collection arriving alongside Warframe: Tau. Including the Voruna Niou Warframe Skin by Goosmo, Niou Syandana backpiece by Goosmo, Nokko Mycosec Alt. Helmet by edwino22, Cykronox Signa headpiece by Vendrid, and the Heavy Blade Ignakk Weapon Skin by mizi. Turn heads with the next set of Heirloom cosmetic skins for Nezha (co-developed with Sumo Digital) and Loki, set to be released in early 2027 alongside ability balancing for Loki.

Warframe 2027 Community Events in 2027

Tune into The Game Awards for the latest Warframe trailer on Dec. 10. Watch for 30 minutes and earn a free Caliban Warframe Twitch Drop reward.

TennoCon, the annual record-breaking community celebration of Warframe and Soulframe, will return to Digital Extremes' hometown of London, Ontario, on July 16-17, 2027. Tickets will be available on Feb. 10, 2027, at 2 p.m. ET. For more ticket information, please visit the TennoCon website.

Digital Extremes will also kick off its 2027 community world tour, meeting fans at TennoVIP events at the Houston Space Center in Texas on March 27, 2027, and Dublin, Ireland, at a soon-to-be-announced venue in May 2027.

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