Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Matthew Mercer, TennoCon 2026, Warframe: Tau

Warframe: Tau Officially Revealed During TennoCon 2026

Digital Extremes revealed Warframe's next major chapter at TennoCon 2026, giving us our first look at Warframe: Tau.

Article Summary Warframe: Tau was revealed at TennoCon 2026, sending Tenno beyond the Origin System to the new Tau System.

The new noir-flavored Warframe chapter follows Brysko, a Sentient Warframe voiced by Matthew Mercer.

Fornax brings black rain, casino dens, smugglers, and The Hunra as players investigate Tau’s dark underworld.

Warframe: Tau adds the Portau card mini-game, new enemies, signature weapons, and an original noir trip-hop track.

One of the biggest announcements that Digital Extremes made this weekend during TennoCon 2026 was the reveal of Warframe: Tau. The content essentially has you playing a noir Warframe story led by Brysko, who is being voiced by Matthew Mercer, as you take on crime bosses in a bad part of their end of the galaxy. It literally feels like a detective/mafia story set in the sci-fi future they have created. Enjoy the trailer and details here as it will be released sometime later this year.

Become a Detective Seeking Answers in Warframe: Tau

Reach beyond the bounds of the Origin System in Warframe's next major Narrative Chapter. Venture to a new Star Chart, the Tau System, and see what has become of it and the Sentient residents of Fornax and another yet-to-be-seen location. Take a trip to the Sentient ring city of Fornax, where Albrecht Entrati awaits the return of the Tenno. Here, the constant black rain and criminal faction infighting fuel the criminal underworld. Challenge The Hunra, voiced by Jonathan Bullock (Dynasty Warriors: Origins), a ruthless crime boss who rules the city through the production of an addictive substance, Bloom, and his deadly network of smugglers and enforcers, to uncover the truth of what has become of Tau.

New Warframe, Brysko (feat. Matthew Mercer): Brought back to life by Albrecht Entrati, Brysko is a Sentient Warframe. Silent to the world, but alive in inner monologue, his creation was for but one mission: To infiltrate The Hunra's inner circle. Let fists fly with his signature new brass knuckles melee weapon, Rain & Shine, his explosive playing cards, and Exalted revolver magnum, the Corecracker.

Brought back to life by Albrecht Entrati, Brysko is a Sentient Warframe. Silent to the world, but alive in inner monologue, his creation was for but one mission: To infiltrate The Hunra's inner circle. Let fists fly with his signature new brass knuckles melee weapon, Rain & Shine, his explosive playing cards, and Exalted revolver magnum, the Corecracker. First Card Mini-Game, Portau: Play a risky hand and decide what's worth betting with Portau, Warframe's first playing card mini-game. Master the Sentient card game, iterating on the rules of poker with its own suite of Blooms, Cores, Moons, and Suns that is extremely popular in The Hunra's gambling dens.

Play a risky hand and decide what's worth betting with Portau, Warframe's first playing card mini-game. Master the Sentient card game, iterating on the rules of poker with its own suite of Blooms, Cores, Moons, and Suns that is extremely popular in The Hunra's gambling dens. New Enemy Faction / New Environment: Descend into the living Sentient metropolis of Fornax, haunted by its past and black rain, as a new mission environment comprising high-end casinos, grimy shipping docks, and dilapidated slums. Defend against the deadly Sentient faction, the Fornax Drowners, who have evolved differently than the Sentients encountered within the Origin System back home.

Descend into the living Sentient metropolis of Fornax, haunted by its past and black rain, as a new mission environment comprising high-end casinos, grimy shipping docks, and dilapidated slums. Defend against the deadly Sentient faction, the Fornax Drowners, who have evolved differently than the Sentients encountered within the Origin System back home. New Original Music: Enter another dimension and somber trance with a new original noir trip-hop track, "View From the Top," sung by Canadian vocalist Jill Harris. This ethereal song of longing was first heard in the Warframe: Tau gameplay demo and will be available on most major music streaming platforms soon.

"When we launched Warframe nearly 14 years ago, we never dreamed of what it truly could become," said Rebecca Ford, Creative Director of Warframe. "With community at our side, our little passion project blossomed into something more, something meaningful beyond business metrics, beyond player count, beyond data and numbers. Now, we look beyond the stars at this next chapter, and we reach into our hearts with the deepest bow we could ever give to say 'thank you' to our community who have trusted us, respected us, and who have helped us shape this big little game into something more than we could have ever imagined. Warframe is for you, Tau is for you, and we are so excited to experience this journey with you together."

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