Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe: Tau

Warframe: Tau Will Officially Be Released in December 2026

New details have been revealed for Warframe: Tau, bringing the new Warframe Brysko, voiced by Matthew Mercer, and more this December.

Article Summary Warframe: Tau launches in December 2026, sending players beyond the Origin System to explore the war-torn Tau Star Chart.

Perita and the ring city of Fornax add new storylines, co-op missions, a social hub, and the Cleaving Glaive Syndicate.

Warframe: Tau introduces Brysko, the 67th Warframe, voiced by Matthew Mercer with a cinematic quest and signature gear.

New Warframe: Tau content also includes Koumei’s Deluxe Skin, a teased Nezha Heirloom Skin, and the Portau card game.

Digital Extremes revealed all of the new content coming soon for Warframe: Tau, the latest expansion of the game that will cap off a pretty successful 2026 for the game. The content will arrive sometime in December 2026, but a date has not yet been set. Within it, you'll travel to a new star system, get a new Warframe with Brysko, a ton of cosmetics, and more. Plus, they will be launching a new card game based on the video game. We have the dev notes below, along with images and the recent dev video.

Warframe: Tau Arrives December 2026

Venture to a new Star System, Tau, and discover a new single-player cinematic narrative chapter, unlocking new variants of cooperative gameplay modes, including a revamped Survival mission on the Fornax moon, Perita, to squad up with friends online. All for free, on all major console and PC platforms.

First Look at the Tau System Star Chart

Step beyond the Origin System and enter a paradise lost to war and ruin. A brand-new Star Chart is filled with new forces, friends and foes, and so much to discover. The Old Peace (Dec. 2025) update introduced players to what Tau once was, and Warframe: Tau (Dec. 2026) will unearth what has become following eons of conflict, with a first look at present-day Perita and the hostile forces overseeing this decayed wasteland.

Perita will debut with Warframe: Tau in December alongside the mob-run ring city of Fornax as two distinct locations, on which players will discover new stories and challenges while Tau evolves with each following update. Take a trip down to MANIFOLD 90-BF, a new social hub on the mafia-riddled Fornax full of new characters, rivals, and lore secrets to uncover. Cut through the chaos of the Perita to encounter The Cleaving Glaive, a new ally Syndicate scavenging the Perita wasteland in search of Tau secrets.

First-of-its-Kind New Warframe, Brysko

The 67th Warframe, Brysko, will be available to all Warframe players and can be instantly unlocked from the Warframe Market or earned through gameplay when Warframe: Tau arrives in December. Voiced by legendary actor Matthew Mercer (Final Fantasy VII: Revelation, The Legend of Vox Machina) in a curious inner monologue, Brysko draws on the detective noir genre and serves as the protagonist of the single-player cinematic narrative Quest players will discover when Warframe: Tau arrives. Brysko leads the charge in an all-new cosmetic class in Warframe – the Chimera Skin. Players were treated to a deep dive into Brysko's ability kit and gameplay mechanics, showcasing his Hound companion, signature gear like his Rain & Shine fist weapons, and his Exalted magnum — Corecracker.

Fashion is Always in Season with New Cosmetics

Weave the strands of destiny with the dice maiden Koumei's first-ever Deluxe Skin release, Koumei Enshoujo. A first look at Koumei's avant-garde cosmetic design was showcased live in-game ahead of her femme fatale release alongside Warframe: Tau in December. The mercurial firemonger Nezha is next in line for the Warframe Heirloom Skin treatment, with a first look at concept art revealed. Co-designed with Mati Tapia and Stephan Sotelting of Sumo Digital and Digital Extremes, players won't want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind skin arriving in early 2027.

Play Warframe's First Card Game Anytime Anywhere

Raise the stakes for board game night with the new Portau Card Collection and Portau Playmat, now available for pre-order from the Official Warframe Merch Store. Tune in to Digital Extremes' Princess Margaret Foundation Cancer Quest finale stream Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. ET on Warframe's Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the team and some very special guests face off in an all-out Portau tournament.

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