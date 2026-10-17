Posted in: Games, Halloween, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Tanks Blitz, World of Tanks: Heat, World Of Tanks: Modern Armor, World of Warships: Legends

Wargaming Reveals Multiple Halloween Updates Over Their Games

Wargaming has revealed multiple updates coming to World of Tanks and World of Warships, bringing Halloween content to several titles.

Article Summary Wargaming rolls out five Halloween 2026 events across World of Tanks and World of Warships games for a limited time.

World of Tanks titles add spooky maps, missions, Monster Mash, Total Madness, and rewards like the new Morbid tank.

World of Warships debuts Horror from the Abyss, a Bermuda Triangle event with co-op Operations and ship upgrades.

World of Warships: Legends brings a Halloween mode, event currency, themed Commanders, skins, and new rewards.

Wargaming has brought Halloween to all of its games, unveiling five massive updates that will add a touch of horror to each for a limited time. Five different games across World of Tanks and World of Warships will receive updates in the coming days, adding their own brand of terror in different ways, whether at sea or across battlefields. We have the rundown of all of them below along with some trailers showing off the content to come.

Halloween 2026 Arrives In Multiple Wargaming Titles

World of Tanks: Heat

The terror turns molten when Heat hosts its Halloween campaign. The event will feature a dark and spooky version of a popular map, limited-time missions, an Event Pass with unique rewards, and a dedicated Halloween Shop with bundles and individual items. The fun begins on October 21, so stay tuned for more information coming soon!

World of Tanks Blitz

From October 16 through 30, World of Tanks Blitz is unleashing a Halloween event where the battlefield gets a monstrous makeover. Tier IV–X vehicles can join the fright-filled festivities, with players earning rewards by dealing damage in battle, including Morbid, a terrifying new Tier VII medium tank. The event also introduces Total Madness, a chaotic new mode featuring Mad Games abilities, gravity effects, Tier X vehicle characteristics, and moving capture points. Gothic Garage, themed customization, gifts, and the return of Dracula, Helsing, and Lycan tanks complete the celebrations.

World of Tanks Modern Armor

The beloved World of Tanks Modern Armor Halloween event returns on October 13 for three weeks of monster-filled battles, offering players the chance to earn a Halloween-inspired high-tier Premium tank simply by playing. The celebrations also include Monster Mash mode. Players can recruit two new fearsome 3D Hero Commanders with custom voiceovers and take command of their Monster Tanks.

World of Warships

Aquatic horror comes to the high seas! Launching in early November and available across two updates, the new "Horror from the Abyss" event invites players to investigate a mysterious cult and a series of bizarre phenomena in the Bermuda Triangle. In teams of seven, players will take on Operations against numerous AI-controlled opponents. Completing tasks earns players Stars that unlock themed rewards and a special currency for customizing the rental ship Expeditioner. Its five upgrade paths change both its appearance and gameplay.

World of Warships: Legends

From October 5 through November 2, World of Warships: Legends will introduce a new Halloween battle mode. Players must confront the headless Admiral Ludwig Jackson and stop him from gathering the fragments of his charred soul. Halloween activities will award special event currency that can be exchanged for Halloween Commanders and skins, a new higher-tier version of Błyskawica, and more rewards.

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