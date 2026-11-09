Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Officially Launches January 28, 2027

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy has been given an official release date as the game will arrive on PC and consoles on January 28, 2027

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy launches January 28, 2027 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S with a new trailer.

Owlcat’s Warhammer cRPG sends Inquisition acolytes into the Calixis Sector to hunt heresy, cults, and conspiracies.

Build a grim warband from zealots, psykers, abhumans, pariahs, and even xenos allies, each with their own motives.

Choices shape investigations and tactical combat, as every Warhammer 40,000 decision carries lasting consequences.

Owlcat Games officially confirmed this week that Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy has been set for a January 28, 2027 release. The game has been teased for over a calendar year, slowly offering a new take on the legendary tabletop title's world through the lens of a grim-dark, party-based, story-driven cRPG. With the news came a brand-new trailer showcasing parts of the title, which will arrive on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Arrives Next January

In the darkness of the 41st Millennium, the Calixis Sector is rife with heresy — be it in the dirty slums of the Imperium's underbelly or the glittering spires where the elites congregate, cults, conspiracies, and the Archenemy's servants all proliferate under a veil of sin. Players join the Inquisition beginning as lowly acolytes and form a war band of zealots and outcasts that investigate crimes and apostasy, rooting out evil before it is too late. Inquisitors must decide if they want to recruit abhumans like Cogg, dangerous psykers like Saro, or Pariahs like Discordance, or even xenos like the mysterious Aeldari Corsair Laarthyr or the flesh-eating Kroot Ra'akhti. During the player's holy crusade, they will also meet more human companions like the Catachan fighter Haymar, the bored Rogue Trader Chorda, or the inscrutable Touma, who each have their own agenda and motivations for joining the Inquisition.

Each companion has unique skills that contribute to the Inquisition's cause, whether they are used in the revamped tactical combat encounters or in the form of advice given during the investigations. Inquisitors are free to choose how to handle the task; if they search for truth at all costs or sacrifice innocents for their own benefit, it is their responsibility. As long as they are aware that each decision will have consequences — intended or not.

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