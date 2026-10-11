Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Dark Heresy, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Reveals New Detective System

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy has revealed the new Detective System coming to the title, but still no release date planned yet.

Article Summary Owlcat Games unveils Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy’s new Detective System, focused on clues, leads, and tough calls.

Investigations let players gather evidence, interrogate suspects, and track trails using specialized Inquisition tools.

Companions add unique expertise, helping shape each case as players judge suspects and decide who takes the fall.

Dark Heresy promises a story-rich Warhammer cRPG in the Calixis Sector, though a release date still remains unannounced.

Owlcat Games has revealed a new piece of content coming to Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, as they unveiled the all-new Detective System. The trailer shows off how you'll use the tools of the trade and various methods to track down leads, find evidence, interrogate people, and ultimately find what you're looking for. Even if you're not a fan of what you might find. Enjoy the trailer and notes below from the team as it's looking mroe and more like we won't see the game until 2027.

Solve The Case With The New Detective System

Every case in Dark Heresy starts with a question: what happened to the missing miners? Who killed the Canonness? But as the acolytes of the inquisition soon realize, finding the answer is never simple or straightforward — and sometimes not even desired. They have to find physical clues, interrogate witnesses and suspects, follow trails with the help of the servo-ossarium, and slowly build an overview of what could have happened.

The companions contribute what they can: Epione has medical knowledge, Haymar knows everything about survival, Laarthyr can give useful insights into xenos behavior, and so on. Players then must weigh the evidence, establish what they think happened, and then decide the best course of action: do they accuse the most likely suspect, or place blame on the suspect whose downfall would be most useful for their overall goals? It all rests in The Inquisitor's hands to decide and take responsibility, because in Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, innocence means nothing.

About Warhammer: 40,000: Dark Heresy

Embrace the role of an Inquisitor in the grim darkness of the far future in a cRPG set in the rich Warhammer 40,000 universe. Start your service as an acolyte of the Inquisition: Investigate heresy, command a diverse warband, and shape the fate of the Calixis Sector in a story-rich experience where every decision has weight, justice is non-existent, and the line between salvation and damnation is razor-thin. Explore an in-depth depiction of the Inquisition as an organization and the vast force it commands: its power, bureaucracy, and inner conflicts laid bare like never before. As an Inquisitor, you have one primary goal: to protect the Imperium, whether that be from the taint of xenos, the betrayal of heretics, or the scourge of mutants, by any means necessary. Be the conduit of the Emperor's will in a place where all hope was lost decades ago, explore the mysteries of the maddening Tyrant Star, and overcome the worst horrors thrown at you by the Noctis Aeterna.

Your duty is to investigate heresy deep within the Calixis Sector. Your craft is to expose the hidden rot in places where no one else dares to look, to be the final defense of Humanity in the face of annihilation. Uncover nefarious plots, interrogate suspects, and piece together conspiracies in a deep investigative system. The only question is, how far are you willing to go on the path of damnation in the name of salvation? Every Inquisitorial warband is unique, and yours is no exception. Ranging from loyal Imperial subjects, such as a veteran Guardsman from the death world of Catachan, to nefarious xenos, including an avian-like Kroot mercenary. Each and every one of them offers distinctive gameplay and a new perspective on the story with fully voiced dialogues.

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