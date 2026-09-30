Posted in: Games | Tagged: Dark Heresy, Owlcat Games, warhammer, warhammer 40k

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Unveils Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy has revealed its latest content: Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda is on the way.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy reveals Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda as a new companion ahead of the cRPG’s launch.

Aspyce Chorda is a famed Rogue Trader who joins the Inquisition to escape boredom and chase danger in Dark Heresy.

Her charm, social influence, and Xenos knowledge make Chorda a strong ally for investigations and key story choices.

In Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy combat, Chorda excels as an Officer, boosting allies and dual-wielding weapons.

Owlcat Games has revealed a new companion inquisitor for Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, as Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda will make her way into the game. The game has not officially launched yet, and they're already giving away some of the key characters you'll run into and utilize, as Chorda offers a duel-wielding confidence booster to the title. We have more details and the trailer here as we're still waiting to see when the game will be released.

Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda Arrives

Lord Captain Aspyce Chorda is a renowned Rogue Trader with a fearsome reputation and a penchant for relieving her boredom in unusual and brutal ways. When she finds herself conveniently involved in an Inquisitorial investigation, the Lord Captain will not pass up this opportunity to snuff out her ennui. Lord Captain Chorda's status as a Rogue Trader and her lineage that traces back to a noble Scintillan dynasty, afford her access to refinements mere commoners could only dream of. Yet even with all manner of dazzling entertainment at her disposal, Chorda has found herself…dreadfully bored. Cut off from her domain in the Koronus Expanse, she joins the Inquisition as a surefire measure to find some entertainment.

Her confidence and social skills make her a valuable companion when it comes to charming and convincing conversation partners, and her knowledge of Xenos lore, which some detractors might call heretical, also has its uses. In combat, she is a powerful Officer, boosting ally morale and making enemies cower before her. But she is also perfectly able to get more directly involved with both melee and ranged weapons, and even by dual-wielding them.

About Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy

Become an acolyte of the Inquisition in this grim dark, party-based, story-driven cRPG. Lead investigations, uncover grand conspiracies, master tactical combat, and wage a secret war against heresy. Make tough choices as a conduit of the God-Emperor's will.

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