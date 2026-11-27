Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Dawn of War IV, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Adds New Figurine Painter Demo

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV dropped a new demo appealing to the figurine painter in everyone with the all-new Painter Demo

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has a free Painter Demo on Steam ahead of the full game's December 3 release.

The separate Warhammer demo lets you paint armies digitally, customizing colors, materials, decals, and battle wear.

Dawn of War IV's Advanced Painter supports piece-by-piece editing, with most units made from 100 to 200 parts.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV features Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Adeptus Mechanicus factions.

Deep Silver and King Games dropped a new demo for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV; only this one will appeal to your artistic side, as you can try the Painter Demo. This is a totally free download, separate from the game (which comes out on December 3), that lets you channel your inner figure painter and decorate different armies in the game as you would when painting your figures at home. You can download it from the game's Steam page right now, as we hope you enjoy painting figures to look menacing, or to look like pop culture figures, however you see fit.

Make Your Army Look However You Wish With The Painter Demo

The Advanced Painter brings tabletop-inspired customization to the digital battlefield, offering unprecedented freedom to make every unit your own – no primer required. For the first time in franchise history, players can customize individual armor and equipment piece-by-piece, with adjustable colors, materials, decals, and battle wear. Most units are made up of 100-200 individual parts, every one of which can be tailored to your liking, giving you unmatched creative control.

For quicker customization, choose from dozens of official presets as your starting point or create your own and apply it across an entire army in just a few clicks. Let the Emperor's light reflect off pristine metallic power armor or show hard-fought victories in every scrape and scuff.

About Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings, and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

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