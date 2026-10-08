Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Dawn of War IV, KING Art Games, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Highlight The Space Marines

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as the developers give us a proper look at the Space Marines.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV unveils the Space Marines in a new trailer ahead of its December 3 PC launch.

Blood Ravens bring stealth, reconnaissance, and precision strikes, while Dark Angels favor brute force and heavy firepower.

Captain Cyrus and Company Master Astoran lead the charge, backed by Drop Pods, Orbital Bombardments, and elite troops.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV features Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Adeptus Mechanicus across solo and co-op.

Deep Silver and KING Art Games have revealed the latest faction coming to Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as they show off more of the Space Marines. You'd think they would need no introduction, being the focal point for almost every single game in the franchise's history, but the trailer you see above is designed to prepare you for the version to come and the different types of soldiers you'll have at your disposal in this title. Enjoy the video, as the game is still currently planned for release on December 3 for PC via Steam.

The Space Marines Have Arrived

The Space Marines rely on steady expansion and powerful shock assaults to disrupt enemy forces. Elite, powerful, but fewer in numbers compared to the hordes of xenos, they depend on careful positioning and tactical flexibility to maintain the advantage. On Kronus, two legendary Chapters answer the call to war. The mysterious Blood Ravens favor reconnaissance, infiltration, and precision. Operating behind enemy lines, they gather intelligence and exploit weaknesses. The Dark Angels, on the other hand, embrace head-on force, deploying heavily armored formations in relentless assaults of sheer firepower.

Leading the Space Marines into battle are Captain Cyrus of the Blood Ravens and Company Master Astoran of the Dark Angels. Where Cyrus specializes in stealth, marksmanship and a well-timed air strike, Astoran leads from the front, his mighty Terminator armor making him nearly unstoppable. Pummel the battlefield in a storm of Drop Pods. Channel your fury into searing Orbital Bombardments. Command humanity's greatest warriors and last resort against the encroaching darkness.

About Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings, and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

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