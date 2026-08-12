Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: KING Art Games, warhammer, Warhammer 40000: Dawn of War IV

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Launch Pushed to December 3rd

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has been given a new official launch date, as the game has been pushed back until December 3.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV has been delayed, with KING Art Games and Deep Silver moving launch to December 3, 2026.

The new Dawn of War IV trailer confirms the delay, as the team takes extra time to polish gameplay and avoid a rushed release.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV features Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Adeptus Mechanicus campaigns.

Classic Dawn of War RTS combat returns with base building, Sync Kills, Last Stand, Skirmish, and 1v1 to 3v3 multiplayer.

KING Art Games and Deep Silver released an all-new trailer today for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, confirming the game's release date has been pushed back to December 3, 2026. The team came forward and let players know they needed extra time to work on the latest incarnation of the series and work out all the kinks before they were comfortable enough to release it to the public, so the new date sets them up for a holiday release while also providing them room to get it right. Which we're perfectly fine with, as we've stated in the past, we'd rather have a delayed game that works than a rushed one that's broken. You can find out more details in the video above.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Will Now Arrive This December

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings, and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000's bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations, specialize your squads, and savor an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail. Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favorite Last Stand! Fight highly configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you're waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!