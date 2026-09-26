Posted in: Games, Tabletop, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Cubicle 7, Imperium Maledictum, TTRPG, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay Announces Macharian Adversary Guide

Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Imperium Maledictum has officially put up the Macharian Adversary Guide for pre-order this week.

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Imperium Maledictum's Macharian Adversary Guide is now up for pre-order from Cubicle 7.

The new Warhammer sourcebook compiles enemies across the Macharian Sector, from cults and xenos to deadly monsters.

Champion Tier NPCs debut as campaign-defining threats, including foes like Space Marines and Genestealer Patriarchs.

The guide also adds Macharian Sector lore, plot hooks, and GM tools for building enemy patrols and encounters.

Cubicle 7 has officially added a new book to the Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Imperium Maledictum TTRPG, as the Macharian Adversary Guide is up for pre-order. As you might suspect from the name, this is basically the end-all, be-all guide to enemies that you'll come across, from the most monstrous of monsters, to faction leaders and minions, to just random dangers who have no other alignment beyond hurting you. We have more details below as you can get the guide for $45, set to be shipped out in Spring 2027.

Warhammer 40,000 Roleplay: Imperium Maledictum – Macharian Adversary Guide

At the highest echelons of Imperial command in the Macharian Sector, Prefectus Castel and her office of adepts collect and curate threat assessments for Sector Lord Aulus Sejanus. Reports on xenos atrocities, depraved cults, and hidden sedition are collated from the testimonies of survivors, spies, and captives. Those reports not diverted or censored by agents of the Inquisition are presented to the Sector Lord and his advisors, whose swift and decisive action will surely address the adversaries at hand.

Or at least, so it should be, for Castel's office is no different from other branches of the Adeptus Administratum. Constrained by endless bureaucracy and labyrinthine politicking, no report makes its way to the desk of Sector Lord Aulus Sejanus unless a dozen interested parties agree that doing so may serve their own interests. This deadlock leaves the sector vulnerable, abandoning whole worlds to their fate, leaving the grim task of facing down these enemies to others, most of whom are far from equal to the task…

Inside the Macharian Adversary Guide, you'll find dossiers on the Macharian Sector's most prominent threats, complete with matching stat-blocks.

Champion Tier NPCs : Introducing a new Role of enemy! Champions are iconic, campaign-defining characters. Uniquely influential individuals, incredible warriors and baneful monsters — the likes of Space Marines, Genestealer Patriarchs, and Necron Cryptarchs.

: Introducing a new Role of enemy! Champions are iconic, campaign-defining characters. Uniquely influential individuals, incredible warriors and baneful monsters — the likes of Space Marines, Genestealer Patriarchs, and Necron Cryptarchs. Lore and Plot Hooks : Each entry includes new Macharian Sector lore, inspiration for new in-world adventures, and plot hooks to draw your players into them.

: Each entry includes new Macharian Sector lore, inspiration for new in-world adventures, and plot hooks to draw your players into them. GM Advice and Tools: Useful advice for building enemy compositions and patrols — how to best wield all the new enemies in the book.

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