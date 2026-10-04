Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops Second Anniversary Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 celebrates its second full year since launch with a brand-new anniversary update for PC and consoles.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's Anniversary Update II, kicking off the game's third year of content in style. The shorthand to this is that you're getting new game modes and progression mechanics, as well as two cosmetic DLCs, a number of quality-of-life improvements, some bonus features, and other content that fans have been asking for. As well as bonus items for those who are holding the Season Pass 3. We have the full rundown of what you can expect from the Patch 15 update below, as all of the content is available now.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Launches Patch 15

Chaos Siege Mode : Heretics and traitors of all faiths rejoice! Patch 15's free update adds a brand-new mode letting you play as Chaos Space Marines in PvE games for the very first time . Fight Tyranids, Cadians and loyalist Space Marines alike across two new Siege sectors set on Avarax.

Crucible System : Showcase your skills and devotion to the Imperium by inflicting yourself with Penances (i.e., debuffs and negative modifiers) through the new " Crucible System ." Each successful mission gets you closer to brand-new rewards, like a full Lamenters armour set.

One-Handed Thunder Hammer : One of the community's most-requested weapons is finally here, available for the Tactical, Assault, Bulwark and Techmarine classes.

Heroic Weapons & Armour : Three new variants for the Power Axe, Auto Bolt Rifle and the new One-Handed Thunder Hammer are now available in the Armoury, in addition to two new Pauldrons and a new Iron Halo.

Two Cosmetic DLCs : Get the new Season Pass 3 to receive the Space Wolves Champion Pack, adding a Wolf Guard Champion skin for the Bulwark equipped with a Space Wolves shield and a unique One-Handed Hammer. Pair them with the new Exorcists Cosmetic Pack, which includes six unique armour pieces inspired by the iconic daemon hunters of the Imperium.

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