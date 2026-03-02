Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Plaion, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Caged Element, Speed Freeks, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Has Been Unleashed On Consoles

PS5 and XSX|S players can now get in on the mayhem of Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks as the game comes to consoles this week

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with full cross-platform action.

Experience breakneck combat racing as Ork Speed Freeks in wild Warhammer 40K vehicle mayhem.

Choose from game modes like Deff Rally and Kill Konvoy for explosive, tactical team battles.

Includes all DLC, free content, and improvements since the game’s original PC release.

Developer Caged Element and Plaion have officially released Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks for consoles today. This is basically the PC version of the game with all of the DLC, free content, and improvements made to it since launch, as you can now grab your favorite insane Ork vehicles and compete against players in cross-platform mayhem with PS5 and XSX|S. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races during rare lulls between open warfare. They call themselves Speed Freeks. Intoxicated by the sound of roaring engines, blistering speed, suffocating smoke, whipping winds and scorching fire, these Speed Freeks bring their supercharged mob of war-torn buggies, bikes, tanks and trukks into the Speedwaaagh! Blaze into high-Orktane mayhem of clashing speedmobs, with adrenaline-fueled combat racing through the brutal Warhammer 40,000 universe. Drive ramshackle vehicles loaded with bombastic weapons and powerful abilities in a breakneck, full-throttle Speedwaaagh! to the death.

Assemble your mob of dakka-spitting wagons, pushing their team to victory across multiple maps in this explosively unique take on the combat racing genre. Obliterate your enemies with kunnin' strategies and brute force as your team speeds towards ultimate glory. Are you looking for more speed and more dakka in your life? Look no further YA GITS! This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. Experience a grand sense of spectacle and mayhem on the battlefield with a supercharged mob of authentically Orky vehicles that go smashing, dashing, flying, and drifting. Snazzy visuals and explosive chaos await, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Choose between game modes that are uniquely chaotic and full of iconic Warhammer 40,000 brutality. In Deff Rally, 16 players race to capture points and fight to control them in succession before a sprint to the finish. Kill Konvoy features teams racing alongside formidable Stompas, battling and bombing their enemy to help ensure their Stompa reaches the finish line first.

