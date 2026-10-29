Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Old Skull Games, warhammer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster as we get a better look at the story for the 2D stealth-action platformer

Article Summary Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster gets a new story trailer, introducing Vihneek and his bloody rise in Clan Skrell.

The 2D stealth-action platformer blends sneaking, traps, and brutal combat as you outwit or slaughter Skaven foes.

Warpstones unlock deadly abilities, clan-specific upgrades, and new tools to shape your assassin build and tactics.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster launches on Steam in 2027, promising a dark Skaven world full of secrets.

Dotemu and Old Skull Games dropped a new trailer this week for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, giving us a proper introduction to the story. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is a 2D stealth-action platformer in which you take on the role of Vihneek, as you have been freed only to do the bidding of Skiteek, a fellow Eshin assassin from Clan Skrell. You'll go off on a quest of bloodshed as you rise up through the ranks, but to what end? Enjoy the trailer as the game will launch sometime in 2027 on Steam.

Take on a Journey of Bloodshed in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster's stealth-focused gameplay will see you springing traps, exploiting your surroundings, and outwitting enemies as you ruthlessly carve your fate through the darkest corners of the Skaven world. Slink past threats undetected while devising cunning plans, or savagely slaughter any Skaven who foolishly stand in your way, from cowering dregs to towering rat ogors.

The gritty, atmospheric environments of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster's striking, merciless world are beautifully twisted with relentless decay, accented with shadows and dark spaces prime for Vihneek to sneak through – and strike from. A richly detailed art style evokes suspense and thrilling tension while delivering a unique, unsettling vision of a Skaven world teeming with secrets that should never be unearthed.

Stand out from the swarm and rise through the ranks by honing your skills and upgrading your gear. Gather warpstones to unlock deadly abilities and secret tools that unveil new, unpredictable ways to hunt your prey. Experiment with unique gameplay strategies shaped by the Skaven's instincts & cunning behavior to dominate your enemies. Develop new abilities specific to the clans you infiltrate. Only one in a thousand ratmen will achieve greatness. Make sure it's you.

Accomplish deadly commands from Clan Skrell elites to climb the hierarchy. The more you kill, the closer you get to becoming the most feared and respected assassin: the ultimate Deathmaster. And if it happens to please the Great Horned Rat, all the better… But in a deeply conniving faction, every rise comes with consequences, and no ascent is ever without a price.

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