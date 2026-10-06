Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, Warhammer Survivors

Warhammer Survivors Confirmed For November 10 Launch

Get ready for the bullet-heaven action survivors game set in the Warhammer universe, as Warhammer Survivors arrives on November 10.

Article Summary Warhammer Survivors launches on PC via Steam on November 10, bringing bullet-heaven action to Warhammer fans.

Battle across Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar realms with more than 40 playable heroes to unlock.

Use iconic weapons, upgrades, and evolutions to build devastating runs against swarming Tyranids and Skaven.

Face massive bosses, uncover stage secrets, and collect gold to power up future Warhammer Survivors runs.

Auroch Digital has officially provided a release date for Warhammer Survivors, as the game will launch for PC via Steam on November 10. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this takes on the "survivors" genre with a new coat of paint and mechanics, as you'll be thrown into the 41st Millennium for bullet-heaven combat in the Mortal Realms, from the same people who brought you Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun), in partnership with developer and publisher Poncle (Vampire Survivors). Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as we wait to play the game in a month.

Live To See Another Day in Warhammer Survivors

Experience Warhammer's epic champions, enemies, weapons, and more, meticulously handcrafted in animated pixel glory. Choose your universe and become a legend of the Imperium or champion of Order in frenetic battles across the open and ashen plains of Aqshy to the tight and confined corridors of an abandoned Space Hulk. Every stage is a new arena of slaughter, each with its own enemy faction… and secrets to uncover. Unlock and choose from over 40 of your favorite characters from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes. Play as the legendary Commissar, Sebastian Yarrick, and the lightning-forged Stormcast Eternal, Neave Blacktalon, among a host of others. Each character comes with unique weapons and starting stats – no two survivors play the same.

Wield an arsenal of iconic weapons drawn from the armories of the far future and the mystical Mortal Realms. Eviscerate Tyranid hordes with a chainsword, or pulverize enemies with the unrelenting Bolter… and, if all that doesn't work, drown them in a pot of Warhammer Paints Nuln Oil paint. Mix and match weapons with power-ups and evolve them into devastating new forms to create screen-clearing storms of bullets, blades, and magic.

Obliterate the skittering, beady-eyed Skaven and their horde of warpstone-addled abominations or stand your ground against the ravenous Tyranid swarm and its myriads of monstrous Xenos bioforms.

Survive long enough, and you'll encounter huge screen-filling bosses such as the mighty, monstrous Ghazghkull Thraka and Vizzik Skour, Prophet of the Horned Rat. These are the deadliest threats and will require the right champion and loadout to beat!

Death is not the end for these champions of endless war. Survive for as long as you can against waves of enemies whilst collecting gold to grow more powerful for future runs. On the battlefield, you'll also find Warhammer paint pots that will unlock new character forms and secrets.

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