Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, Poncle, Warhammer Survivors

Warhammer Survivors Reveals New Content Roadmap To Close 2026

Warhammer Survivors has a ton of new content coming to the title, as the developers revealed a new roadmap to close out 2026.

Article Summary Warhammer Survivors got a new late-2026 roadmap from Auroch Digital, with more free updates planned before year’s end.

The Warhammer Survivors roadmap confirms new reinforcements, cross-save support, QoA improvements, and more still to come.

Warhammer Survivors blends Vampire Survivors-style action with Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar characters and weapons.

Players can unlock 40+ Warhammer Survivors heroes, battle Tyranids and Skaven, and evolve weapons across repeated runs.

Auroch Digital has released new details about what's coming to Warhammer Survivors with the reveal of a new content roadmap to close out 2026. The team confirmed there will be a ton of free updates on the way, including new reinforcements, cross-save, QoA improvements, and more that have yet to be revealed.

The teams have gone to great lengths to make the game feel like Vampire Survivors, which the title is based on, working with Poncle to make it happen, while also giving it its own mechanics and feel as they channel it into one of the biggest TTRPG franchises of all time. They've done a pretty good job, but as many fans pointed out, there's a hefty back catalog they could tap into. Hopefully next year sees some insane additions.

About Warhammer Survivors

Experience Warhammer's epic champions, enemies, weapons, and more, meticulously handcrafted in animated pixel glory. Choose your universe and become a legend of the Imperium or champion of Order in frenetic battles across the open and ashen plains of Aqshy to the tight and confined corridors of an abandoned Space Hulk. Every stage is a new arena of slaughter, each with its own enemy faction… and secrets to uncover. Unlock and choose from over 40 of your favorite characters from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes. Play as the legendary Commissar, Sebastian Yarrick, and the lightning-forged Stormcast Eternal, Neave Blacktalon, among a host of others. Each character comes with unique weapons and starting stats – no two survivors play the same.

Wield an arsenal of iconic weapons drawn from the armories of the far future and the mystical Mortal Realms. Eviscerate Tyranid hordes with a chainsword, or pulverize enemies with the unrelenting Bolter… and, if all that doesn't work, drown them in a pot of Warhammer Paints Nuln Oil paint. Mix and match weapons with power-ups and evolve them into devastating new forms to create screen-clearing storms of bullets, blades, and magic.

Obliterate the skittering, beady-eyed Skaven and their horde of warpstone-addled abominations or stand your ground against the ravenous Tyranid swarm and its myriads of monstrous Xenos bioforms. Survive long enough, and you'll encounter huge screen-filling bosses such as the mighty, monstrous Ghazghkull Thraka and Vizzik Skour, Prophet of the Horned Rat. These are the deadliest threats and will require the right champion and loadout to beat! Death is not the end for these champions of endless war. Survive for as long as you can against waves of enemies whilst collecting gold to grow more powerful for future runs. On the battlefield, you'll also find Warhammer paint pots that will unlock new character forms and secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!