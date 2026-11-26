Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Wave Race Blue Storm

Wave Race Blue Storm Added to Nintendo Switch Online Library

Nintendo has added a single GameCube game to the Nintendo Switch Online library, as you can now play Wave Race Blue Storm

Article Summary Nintendo added Wave Race Blue Storm to Nintendo Switch Online in November, expanding the GameCube library with one release.

Wave Race Blue Storm is now available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Nintendo Switch 2.

The 2001 GameCube racer lets players compete in speed and technique events, solo or in multiplayer races.

Dynamic weather shifts from calm skies to storms, changing visibility, water levels, and wave height during races.

Nintendo dropped a single retro game into its Nintendo Switch Online catalog for November, but at least it's a GameCube title to help expand that library. Players can now dive into Wave Race Blue Storm, the sequel to Wave Race 64, with better graphics and more challenges than before. Along with multiplayer racing, which is really the biggest thing about the title that people really enjoyed. We have mroe info and the trailer here, as the game is available now.

Wave Race Blue Storm

Storm warning! Prepare to ride the waves! Take to the water in this watercraft-racing game, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2001. Compete in contests of speed and technique — either racing against your rivals or going up against your own records. As you race across the waves, you can see the skies change from calm and sunny to surging storms. These weather conditions can affect visibility, water levels, and the height of the waves over the course of a race, so you'll need to be prepared for whatever comes! Wave Race Blue Storm is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.

About Nintendo Switch Online

The Nintendo Switch Online app is designed to help enhance your online gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. With this app, you can check game-specific services (e.g., SplatNet 2 for Splatoon 2), invite friends to play with you via social media, and use voice chat while gaming. Do you play Splatoon 2? If so, you can make use of the dedicated SplatNet 2 service! You can use SplatNet 2 to check all sorts of vital battle-related information, including match results, stages, and rankings! By inviting friends via social media, you can invite friends to play with you in supported games such as Facebook and Twitter. Of course, you can easily invite your Nintendo Switch friends, too! Using voice chat while gaming, you can enjoy voice chat in different ways depending on the type of game you're playing. Chat with everyone in your room, or split voice chat into teams and have it out head-to-head!

Enjoy a curated library of more than 100 total Super NES and NES classic games—including Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country, and more—all at no extra charge. Plus, you can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game.

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