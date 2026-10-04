Posted in: Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Patattie Games, Super Rare Games, Wax Heads

Wax Heads Will Release a Physical Version With a Vinyl Record

Wax Heads is dropping a special physical edition for Nintendo Switch, as well as a 2xLP vinyl release of the game's official soundtrack.

Article Summary Wax Heads is getting a physical Nintendo Switch 2 edition through Super Rare Games, giving collectors a special boxed release.

The Wax Heads soundtrack is also coming to vinyl as a 2xLP packed with 25 curated tracks by composer Gina Loughlin and guests.

Wax Heads blends cozy puzzles, music discovery, and record shop chaos as you help Repeater Records find its rhythm again.

Players dig through 80+ hand-drawn albums, solve customer requests, and meet quirky regulars in Wax Heads’ heartfelt story.

Patattie Games is rolling out a special edition of their game Wax Heads, as it's getting a physical release along with a vinyl record with its music. The company has teamed with Super Rare Games to create a physical edition of the game for Nintendo Switch, as well as a 2xLP release of the game's entire soundtrack. If you're a music lover and enjoy record shops, we already recommend the game, but this just solidifies it, as it feels like you're getting the experience with the game. We have more details about both of them below as they're currently up for pre-order, set to be released on October 8.

Drop The Needle On This Killer Vinyl Soundtrack

With 25 curated tracks by the game's talented composer, Gina Loughlin, as well as guest composers, this double deluxe vinyl will take you on a sweet escape and have you dancing until the lights come up! Every song is crafted to feel like a nostalgic gem and brim with personal authenticity, with many of the songs sung by family members, friends, and the dev team themselves. Every vinyl has a unique design as the 2 x 12" vinyls come with a "Color in Color" pressing effect.

About Wax Heads

Lose yourself in an emotional, uplifting narrative about community, musical mysteries, and underdog spirit. Help endearing and indecisive customers find their perfect records while debating all things music with your loveable colleagues. It's your job to help Repeater Records find its rhythm again! Dig through crates packed with 80+ hand‑drawn albums, lovingly imagined bands, and liner note lore that rewards curiosity. Each record has its own personality, history, and fanbase. Did Scandinavian metal band Jarhead really murder their singer and put his head in a jar? Is it true that big-shot rapper RXXX used to be a kids' TV presenter? Has anyone ever seen Mimi?

Repeater Records is staffed and frequented by a rotating cast of eccentrics, music nerds, and chaotic regulars. Every character is bursting with personality, quirks, and questionable opinions about what "real music" is. Get to know them and enjoy their banter. They're the soul of the shop after all! From customer requests to store shenanigans, you'll dive into a variety of cozy puzzles. Decode clues and hunt for the perfect music recommendation by browsing records, scrolling social media, and poring over local music zines. You might even find yourself running the lights for local bands, designing gig posters, and packing orders!

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