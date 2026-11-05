Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: WB All-Star Mayhem

WB All-Star Mayhem: New Mobile RPG Officially Announced

Kabam and Warner Bros. have come together for a new mobile title called WB All-Star Mayhem, with testing set to begin this month.

Article Summary WB All-Star Mayhem is a new mobile RPG from Kabam and WB Games, bringing iconic animated franchises into one crossover.

The Brain from Animaniacs leads the story, using the Universal Remote to invade worlds and empower villains.

WB All-Star Mayhem will launch with 100-plus characters from DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Adventure Time, and more.

iOS and Android testing for WB All-Star Mayhem begins later this month, with the full mobile launch planned for 2027.

Kabam announced this morning that they have formed an official partnership with WB Games to make a new mobile RPG title called WB All-Star Mayhem. The title will feature multiple WB animated properties (and some we're sure will get their own animated look from the real world) in a nostalgic collision of epic proportions to stop one evil character: The Brain. Yes, THAT Brain from Pinky & The Brain in Animaniacs, as he now has his sights set on conquering animated worlds through a special remote. The game is currently accepting email signups on its website, as it will start testing on iOS and Android sometime later this month, with a launch expected in 2027. For now, we have more details from the announcement below.

Everyone Tries To Stop The Brain in WB All-Star Mayhem

In WB All-Star Mayhem, a mysterious force allows Brain to get his hands on the Universal Remote, a device that grants him access to and control over countless televised worlds. Pursuing his ultimate goal to take over the universe, from the bustling streets of Metropolis to the futuristic landscapes of Samurai Jack, he teams up with iconic villains from each dimension, granting them new powers and allowing them to rewrite their stories.

Standing in his way is an all-star cast of heroes and villains from across Warner Bros.' animation catalog. DC Super Heroes like Batman, Superman, and the Teen Titans will team up with Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Finn and Jake, and more. At launch, the game will feature over 100 characters from nine classic shows – Justice League Unlimited, Adventure Time, Looney Tunes, Teen Titans Go!, Animaniacs, Scooby-Doo, Steven Universe, Samurai Jack, and The Powerpuff Girls – each brought to life through premium 2D animation that faithfully captures their nostalgic appeal while showcasing unique new abilities created for WB All-Star Mayhem. New and unexpected characters and worlds will be added as the game progresses.

"Our goal was to pay respect to these legendary franchises and bring them together in a cohesive, authentic world that resonates with the fans who grew up watching them," said Sebastien Goode, Executive Producer of WB All-Star Mayhem. "We wanted to capture the signature humor and charisma of these characters while amplifying their abilities making them the fiercest competitors in combat. This game is a love letter to the golden eras of animated television, designed to be the perfect companion game you can play anywhere, even while watching your favorite shows."

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