We Are Truly Confused By The Concept Of Rich Dad Simulator We have no idea what the G-DEVS team are going for with the game Rich Dad Simulator, but its a thing being made for later this year.

In one of the strangest pitches we've received in a minute, the developers over at G-DEVS have a new game on the way called Rich Dad Simulator. From what we can tell, the game has you acting as a rich dad who runs his own store, by going to other stores and buying their merch in bulk off the shelves to then resell at a higher rate. Not ordering them from a supplier or anything, just straight up going to other places to buy out their stock of an item and sell it for more at your place. If that's the concept, then this is truly a weird sim, especially when it implies you're already rich. In any case, the game is coming sometime in Q4 2023.

"As you start off with a small shop, your first task is to keep the shelves stocked with inventory to ensure that customers keep coming back. You'll need to manage your finances carefully, as you'll need to purchase the right amount of stock to keep up with demand without overstocking and wasting resources. As your business grows, you'll be able to expand your store and create a unique shopping experience for your customers. From the layout of the aisles to the color of the walls, you'll have full control over the look and feel of your store. You can even hire staff to help you manage your growing business, allowing you to focus on the bigger picture of expanding your brand."

"But managing your store is only half the fun – you'll also get to explore the city around you. Whether it's attending local events or scouting out new locations for your next hypermarket, there's always something new to discover. You might even stumble upon new suppliers or rare items to stock in your store. Of course, running a successful business is all about the people you hire. As you grow your business, you'll need to find the right employees to help you run your stores efficiently. From cashiers to stockers, each member of your team plays an important role in keeping your business running smoothly. You'll need to manage their schedules, salaries, and training to ensure that they stay motivated and productive. Overall, this game is all about the thrill of building a successful retail empire. With so many different aspects to manage, from inventory to employees to store design, you'll have endless opportunities to flex your management skills and create a brand that customers will love. So what are you waiting for? Start building your retail empire today!"