Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Total Mayhem Games, We Were Here, We Were Here Tomorrow

We Were Here Tomorrow: Latest Entry in Puzzle Series Officially Out

We Were Here Tomorrow, the latest entry in the long-running asymmetrical puzzle-solving series, is out now on PC and consoles.

Article Summary We Were Here Tomorrow is officially out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with crossplay support across platforms.

The new We Were Here adventure traps two players in a mysterious facility, where only teamwork and communication lead out.

We Were Here Tomorrow delivers asymmetrical co-op puzzles, with each player seeing different clues, roles, and tools.

Set in a retro-futuristic Antarctica, We Were Here Tomorrow explores Norček Industries, missing staff, and a looming crisis.

Total Mayhem Games has officially released the latest entry in the We Were Here series, We Were Here Tomorrow, now out on PC and consoles. The game puts a new twist on the series as you and another player wake up inside a facility, with little idea of how you ended up there, leaving you to solve the mysteries and puzzles around you together as a team to escape. But are some mysteries worth solving? That will be up to the two of you, as both players will have unique experiences that come together in one epic adventure. Enjoy the trailer and details below as it's out on Steam, PS5, and XSX|S with crossplay!

Piece Everything Together From Two POV's in We Were Here Tomorrow

On an expedition to save your fellow Explorers, you and your partner become the victims of bad timing and are trapped beneath the ice of Antarctica. Once awakened, the world around the two of you is no longer the one you remember. With little recollection of what happened, you find yourselves inside a facility of Norček Industries, where the charismatic Director Kathleen Bowe is waiting for you. Her team was on the verge of a breakthrough, but they have mysteriously disappeared, leaving their work unfinished. With a global crisis looming, the Director turns to you and your partner to continue where they left off.

To complete their work, you must take on a series of complex tasks throughout the facility. Often separated, you will rely solely on your walkie-talkies to communicate. Describe what you see, share what you discover, and combine your perspectives to solve the puzzles that stand in your way. But be cautious; the deeper you venture into the Norček facility, the more questions begin to surface. What is Norček trying to achieve? Why were you brought here? And what happened to those who came before you?

A Shared Adventure: When fate takes an unexpected turn, two Explorers find themselves trapped inside a mysterious facility. With only each other to rely on, they must uncover its secrets and decide what Tomorrow will hold.

When fate takes an unexpected turn, two Explorers find themselves trapped inside a mysterious facility. With only each other to rely on, they must uncover its secrets and decide what Tomorrow will hold. Asymmetrical Co-op Puzzling: No two Explorers experience the facility the same way. Trust your partner, communicate through your walkie-talkies, and combine your unique perspectives to solve puzzles that challenge the rules of time, gravity, and space.

No two Explorers experience the facility the same way. Trust your partner, communicate through your walkie-talkies, and combine your unique perspectives to solve puzzles that challenge the rules of time, gravity, and space. Two Players, Two Distinct Roles: You and your partner each have a different role to play, with your own high-tech tool at your disposal. Work together and use your equipment creatively to overcome obstacles that neither of you could face alone.

You and your partner each have a different role to play, with your own high-tech tool at your disposal. Work together and use your equipment creatively to overcome obstacles that neither of you could face alone. A Mystery In An Imagined 80s Future: Explore Norček Industries and uncover the secrets behind its experiments and missing research team. Journey through a retro-futuristic world brought to life by striking environments and a nostalgic synthwave soundtrack.

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