Posted in: Asmodee, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow, Zygomatic

Werewolves of Miller's Hollow Announces 25th Anniversary Edition

To celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary, Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow is getting a special edition with four new roles added to the title.

Article Summary Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow 25th Anniversary Edition arrives August 31 with a special gold-foil design.

The new Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow edition adds four roles: Puppeteer, Wise Monkey, Colossus, and Wolf-Mother.

With 28 characters and four scenarios, the anniversary release brings fresh strategy, bluffing, and deduction.

Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow celebrates 25 years as a social deduction favorite for longtime fans and newcomers.

Zygomatic, a publisher under Asmodee, has announced a special edition of Werewolves of Miller's Hollow, as they mark the title's 25th Anniversary. Aside from a special design with some gold around the edges to mark the occasion, the game has added a ton of new content to spice up the social deduction game, where friendship, suspicion, and deception come together for a deliciously good time. This includes adding four new roles to the mix, including the Puppeteer, the Wise Monkey, the Mighty Wolf-Mother, and the Colossus. You can read more below as this edition comes out on August 31.

Werewolves of Miller's Hollow Announces 25th Anniversary Edition

For a quarter of a century, the village of Miller's Hollow has been torn apart by werewolf attacks, secret identities, and accusations. Over the years, Werewolves of Miller's Hollow has become a staple of social gaming, bringing players together around the same table for unforgettable nights of discussion, deduction, and deception. This anniversary edition celebrates that legacy while giving longtime fans and new players fresh reasons to return to the village.

Players can rediscover iconic characters from the base game and its expansions, joined by four brand-new roles, each bringing a unique power and new possibilities to the game. With 28 characters in total and four scenarios, the anniversary edition offers new combinations, strategies, and ways to challenge both Villagers and Werewolves.

The Puppeteer: A mysterious Villager whose gaze suggests that he may be pulling strings no one else can see. But what role will he play when the difficult nights begin?

The Wise Monkey: Curious and always on the lookout for information, the Wise Monkey has arrived in the village with a talent for snooping. But getting too close to the truth can be dangerous…

Curious and always on the lookout for information, the Wise Monkey has arrived in the village with a talent for snooping. But getting too close to the truth can be dangerous… The Colossus: A formidable force of nature, the Colossus is powerful enough to stand up to the Werewolves. But with such strength comes a target on his back.

A formidable force of nature, the Colossus is powerful enough to stand up to the Werewolves. But with such strength comes a target on his back. The Mighty Wolf-Mother: A powerful new threat to those who stand against the Werewolves, the Mighty Wolf-Mother is determined not to let her enemies' powers interfere with her plans.

Together, these new roles add fresh twists and strategic possibilities to the game, giving players even more reasons to question who they can trust when night falls. The Anniversary Edition also features premium character crests enhanced with gold foil, giving the game a distinctive finish worthy of its 25th anniversary. Whether players have been gathering around the village for years or are discovering Miller's Hollow for the first time, the Anniversary Edition offers a complete experience built around what has made Werewolves of Miller's Hollow such an enduring social game: storytelling, bluffing, deduction and the simple question of who can be trusted. After 25 years, the village still has secrets to hide.

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