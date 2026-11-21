Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Triband, What The Clash?

What The Clash? Has a New Update With "The Tennis Menace"

What The Clash? has been given a new content update with a familiar face from What The Golf? as part of "The Tennis Menace"

Article Summary What The Clash? has a new Apple Arcade update, The Tennis Menace, bringing back the evil computer from What The Golf?

The Tennis Menace adds about an hour of story content set across ball-filled worlds inside Trainer Ping Pun's mind.

What The Clash? players take on 1v1 matches, three boss battles, puzzle worlds, and odd NPCs to stop the evil computer.

The new What The Clash? update is live now, adding more tennis-themed chaos and Triband's usual run of bad puns.

Triband has released a new update for their Apple Arcade title What The Clash?, as a familiar face from What The Golf? makes an appearance. The Tennis Menace has brought back the evil computer from What The Golf? as part of a sinister new ball-based agenda. The content adds a roughly one-hour journey with worlds full of puzzles, ball-istic boss battles, an evil NPC to deal with, and other silly shenanigans with terrible puns. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

A Familiar Face Returns in The Tennis Menace

An evil computer has arrived in Champion City, and it's trying to learn tennis by… stealing all the knowledge from Trainer Ping Pun's mind! Jump into the crazy, ball-filled worlds inside her head, battle your way through 1v1 matches, puzzling worlds, and boss fights, and save Ping Pun from the evil computer. Expect plenty of tennis-themed chaos and absolutely terrible puns!

An hour-long story adventure!

1v1 matches, 3 boss battles, puzzling worlds, weirdo NPCs, and more!

Rescue the Trainer Ping Pun from the Evil Computer!

Yes, that's the same evil computer from What The Golf?

About What The Clash?

Battle your friends in goofy online mini matches! Hundreds of silly mini games through endless absurd (and very stupid) card combos! Challenge your friends and family for hilarious 1v1 battles that are all about surprising fun! Will you emerge as the champion or the punchline? Get ready for some silly showdowns. Play classic games like Table Tennis, Archery, Racing, and Tag… or unlock modifier cards to create Giraffle, Toasty Archery, Sticky Tennis, and – uh – Milk the Fish? Things will get wacky really fast! Show off your new adorable banana outfit, climb the Leaderboards, enter Tournaments, or find new card combinations your friends haven't yet discovered. Simple touch controls let you play as The Hand – a charming and stretchy hand with legs (!). Anyone can pla

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