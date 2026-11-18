Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Words with Friends

"Whimsy" is Words With Friends' 2026 Word of the Year

Words With Friends has decided on their symbolic Word of the Year for 2026, as they have landed on the six-letter choice Whimsy

Article Summary Words With Friends named Whimsy its 2026 Word of the Year, launching a new annual honor voted on by players.

Zynga says Whimsy reflects the mood of 2026, tying the six-letter word to individuality and self-expression.

Words With Friends added a home screen Word of the Year tile with Whimsy’s pronunciation and definition.

Whimsy is playable across all Words With Friends modes after a 25,000-word dictionary update and fan voting.

Zynga has revealed the official Words With Friends choice for the 2026 Word of the Year is "Whimsy," with a few special items tied to it. The word was actually selected by players, who decided to launch this new annual honor, marking the inaugural word as one that "encapsulates the mood of 2026." The team has added an update to the game marking the occasion, and we have the finer details below of everything they have to say about this new annual item.

Words With Friends Closes Out 2026 With Some Whimsy

As a word that is just as fun to say as it is to play, Whimsy captures a lighthearted spirit that found its way into everything from quirky decor and colorful aesthetics to unexpected little indulgences this year. Defined as "the quality or state of being whimsical or fanciful; a whimsical visual aesthetic or lifestyle," the term speaks to the growing cultural appetite for individuality and self-expression. For word lovers everywhere, laying down a triple-scoring word delivers that same spark of delight.

Words With Friends is celebrating with a special Word of the Year tile on the home screen, where players can explore Whimsy's pronunciation and definition. And of course, Whimsy is playable in every game mode, from head-to-head matches to single-player puzzles. At six letters with a Y at the end, it's a satisfying way to offload high-value tiles. Whimsical and strategic.

Whimsy caps off a year of big moves on the board. Last month, Words With Friends rolled out one of its biggest dictionary updates to date, introducing more than 25,000 new words, modernized definitions, and a first-ever player word-reporting feature, with slang like Cooked and Lore joining the party later in the month. Players kept the momentum going by voting for the game's inaugural Word of the Year across email and social media, with Whimsy ultimately edging out runner-up Iconic in the final round.

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