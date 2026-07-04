Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Releases Fifth Free Update: The Nest

White Knuckle has received its fifth free update, The Nest — a massive new area where players are thrown into a hive and must climb their way out.

Article Summary White Knuckle’s fifth free update, The Nest, adds a massive new region where players climb out of a creature-filled hive.

The Nest expands Habitation Blue with new enemies, including The Mass and its terrifying Hunter form that can be slowed.

White Knuckle’s latest update adds new sub-regions like Infested Labs, Hot Zone, and the deadly Feeding Trough.

Beating The Nest in Campaign Mode unlocks a new Endless Mode, pushing White Knuckle players through brutal new runs.

Developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP have released the fifth free update for the game White Knuckle, as players must now find a way out of The Nest. As you might suspect from the title, you're thrown into a brand-new place to escape from that looks like an unsettling place for a creature and its kin to live in. As always, you must escape by climbing out, but there are some new options at your disposal to use on your way out the door. We have mroe details for you below as the update is available right now.

Try To Escape The Next In White Knuckle's Latest Update

The Nest introduces White Knuckle's Fifth Region, an entirely new explorable area within Habitation Blue's containment sector that houses all remaining creatures who were once subject to experimentation. New enemies abound in The Nest Update, including the return of The Mass, a terrifying, flesh-absorbing entity discovered by the facility's researchers. The Mass can take a new form as The Hunter – an unsettling new enemy that can be slowed, but not stopped.

Players who beat The Nest in Campaign Mode will unlock an all-new Endless Mode in White Knuckle, but the task is not going to be easy: Four new sub-regions will ensure your death at the slightest mistake. Each trek through The Nest will consist of two subregions per run, either Infested Labs or Hot Zone, followed by the Feeding Trough:

Interlude 4: Symbiosis – Free the Grub Mother from the Mass, trapped in an energy field by the sector's scientists before the fall of Habitation Blue.

Free the Grub Mother from the Mass, trapped in an energy field by the sector's scientists before the fall of Habitation Blue. Infested Labs – The research sector of Habitation Blue is overrun with the flora and fauna once studied there.

The research sector of Habitation Blue is overrun with the flora and fauna once studied there. Hot Zone – The once-secure containment sector, housing creatures that invaded Habitation Blue.

The once-secure containment sector, housing creatures that invaded Habitation Blue. Feeding Trough – Feeding grounds for creature hordes & The Mass in shafts connecting to the Power Station.

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