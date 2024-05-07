Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesir Interactive, Mindscape Games, NightinGames, Windstorm: The Legend Of Khiimori

Windstorm: The Legend Of Khiimori Announced For Fall Release

Mindscape confirmed their latest game, Windstorm: The Legend Of Khiimori, will be released this September into Early Access.

Article Summary Windstorm: The Legend Of Khiimori launches into Early Access on Steam this September.

Take on the role of a 13th-century Mongolian courier rider in an expansive open world.

Breed, tame, and train horses to traverse diverse biomes and aid in your missions.

Cultivate your nomad camp, manage resources, and build your legacy as a master rider.

Indie game developers Aesir Interactive and NightinGames and publisher Mindscape Games revealed their latest title this morning, Windstorm: The Legend Of Khiimori. The game will throw you into the role of an ancient courier rider who will gallop to different locations, serving out difficult missions as requested by them while also helping cultivate their nomad camp. You'll also train and care for majestic horses that will get you where you need to go as you attempt to solve the mystery of Khiimori, the mythical "wind horse." The game has a release window for September 2024 in Early Access on Steam. For the time being, enjoy the announcement trailer!

In Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori, players will embark on an epic adventure set in 13th-century Mongolia, stepping into the role of a young courier rider. Horses will be essential to survival and safety as players breed horses, tame new ones and train them to aid them in their charting of the sprawling Mongolian landscape. As they immerse themselves into the game's expansive open world full of wonders and intriguing tales, players will need to strategically plan their routes through different biomes of beautiful, yet harsh terrain, and master the challenges of the wilderness to complete their missions.

Building on the open-world aspect the Windstorm games are known for, Windstorm: The Legend of Khiimori advances gameplay mechanics that are unique to the game's core experience. As players explore the world and complete missions, they will cultivate their nomad camp along the way, building yurts, managing important items and resources, and training and caring for their horses. Throughout their journey, players will take on quests that test their capabilities and require riding mastery and thoughtful planning in order to build their legacy as one of the greatest ancient courier riders in 13th century Mongolia.

