Wisdom Gaming Launches New FGC Tournament Series

Later this week, Wisdom Gaming will be holding a brand new esports event as they're launching a special FGC tournament series. The event will be called Fight Night: Lights Out and will officially kick off this Friday, March 18th, and run the course of four weeks as four teams of three will be fighting in The King Of Fighters XV for a $10k prize pool. Each team will be led by a popular FGC streamer and will be broadcast live on Wisdom's own Twitch channel. We got the rundown of how this will go below as we look forward to seeing these personalities collide.

Top influencers from the fighting game community will form teams and battle it out for a chance at a $10k prize pool. Team captains include American professional fighting game player, Justin Wong, Panda Kizzie Kay, Coach Steve, and John Crofts. Each captain recruited two teammates to form a team of three players, and from there, teams will battle it out for three weeks in a round robin stage (all best of three matches). In the fourth and final week, the fourth seed will face the third seed in a gauntlet style battle to move on to face the 2nd seed. The winner will face the 1st seed for the grand prize.

"The FGC has such a rich, diverse audience, for which we've been watching and participating closely in," said Selena Rodriguez, Senior Brand Manager, Wisdom Gaming. "We're proud to introduce Fight Night: Lights Out to this community and hope to continue building this series for the community to enjoy for years to come."

"I'm super excited to participate in this KOFXV tournament held by Wisdom Gaming," said Justin Wong, professional competitive fighting game player. "I really do hope my team does well and happy that that we can show off KOFXV on a competitive team level."