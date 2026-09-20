Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Team Ninja, Video Games | Tagged: Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Officially Launches March 4, 2027

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember has a brand-new trailer for you to check out, with the news it will be released on March 4, 2027

Article Summary Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember launches March 4, 2027, with pre-orders now live across PC and consoles.

The new Wo Long 2 trailer reveals story details and fresh gameplay, highlighting faster, deadlier combat upgrades.

Set in 208 AD, Wo Long 2 follows a revenge-driven journey through Jing Province, Jiangdong, and Red Cliffs.

Wo Long 2 adds open fields, Insight Skills, morale-building, and officer recruitment to reshape each battle.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have released a new trailer for Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, with the news of the game's official release date. We now know the sequel to the dark Three Kingdoms action RPG will be released on March 4, 2027, with pre-orders already going up across PC and consoles. Second, the trailer above offers a better look at the story while also providing much-needed gameplay footage, showing the vast improvements over the first title and the intensity they bring. Enjoy the trailer!

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember Arrives March 2027

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember takes players to China in 208 AD, after the events of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Here, the village of the protagonist and their friend, Pang Tong, is devastated by Cao Cao's forces as they march to invade Jing Province. This plunges the land into war as demons roam freely. Seeking revenge, the protagonist will clear the way for Liu Bei in his fight against Cao Cao's forces, before joining Sun Quan in Jiangdong, where they meet again with Pang Tong to devise a plan to repel Cao Cao as he sets his sights on the Red Cliffs.

In Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember, players will rediscover the fast-paced combat of Wo Long, which combines attack and defense with evolved actions exclusive to this sequel. Using Insight Skills, they will be able to evade enemy attacks and use the terrain to their advantage to launch counterattacks, or even shift the momentum when outnumbered, making the fights even more acrobatic, exhilarating, and deadly than ever before, with players even soaring through the skies above to deliver deadly blows.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember will also offer fans greater freedom through dynamic open fields that recreate iconic battles from the Three Kingdoms era, such as the Battle of Changban and the Battle of the Red Cliffs. Players will be able to freely explore these new environments—from fortresses carved into the mountains to strongholds hidden deep in the valleys—whilst overcoming overwhelming obstacles. More than ever before, players will need to raise their morale if they hope to survive in this demon-infested world. Enemy officers can be recruited to their cause, thereby weakening opposing forces, and players will need to employ various strategies on the battlefield to turn the tide of battle.

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